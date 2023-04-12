Seed for produce market grows roots in Port Stephens

Finding the right location for the Port Stephens Produce Market was what made a four year dream come to life.
Lauren Kearney, who operates the Homegrown Markets around Port Stephens, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie with husband Lewis, was able to open the produce market late in 2022 after securing the council's carpark in Raymond Terrace as permanent venue.
"Operating markets, we are always keeping our eye on the weather but when we started making the produce market a reality we knew we needed an all weather location," Mrs Kearney said.
"Consistency is key to produce markets. You need people to make it a habit in their lives so they have to know that rain, hail or shine, it's on. The council carpark, no matter the weather, we can run it."
It was while establishing the Homegrown Markets in Nelson Bay about four years ago that someone from the council, which had to approve the use of the foreshore for the market, mentioned that the area was lacking a produce market.
And so the seed was planted in the Kearneys minds.
Then COVID hit and all markets were on hold, which only strengthened the couple's desire to run something like a farmers market as fresh produce was still an essential in people's lives.
The Homegrown Markets have become well known in the area for their vibe and type of stalls on offer - eco-friendly and handmade.
Many of the same elements can be found at the Port Stephens Produce Market, such as the live music, street food and chill vibe, but Mrs Kearney said operating it was "completely different" from others under the Homegrown banner.
It required finding a wide range of producers who could consistently turn up on market days, which is currently the first and third Saturday of the month.
This was not an easy feat when many of the area's small producers already had other dedicated market days.
However, the first market opened on December 17, 2022 with a range of producer stalls on offer from fresh fruit and vegetables grown in Kurri Kurri, organic produce from Lorn, jams, olives and nuts, eggs, honey, wine and plants.
There is also retail stalls, live music, food and coffee available.
Mrs Kearney said the community's response to the market had been encouraging.
"The support for it has been amazing, which is really rewarding because this has been a real passion project of ours," she said.
"People are coming every two weeks, they want the event to succeed. The more support the market gets, the more we can grow it."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
