Port Stephens Council will formally recognise the late councillor Geoff Dingle with the naming of a reserve at 38 Ferodale Road, a key site in the Medowie Place Plan which was adopted on Tuesday night.
A Medowie resident of 40 years and a councillor for 14 before his death in 2019, Mr Dingle's name will live on in the community he served through the Geoff Dingle Reserve.
"Geoff Dingle worked hard to get the best for his community. He watched Medowie grow from a small rural community to where it is today," central ward councillor Jason Wells said.
"The purchase of this land by council is a key driver of the Medowie Place Plan and will be a catalyst for new development and growth in Medowie.
"It will help connect our residents to new recreation facilities and expand our town centre to cater for the growth of our community.
"Naming this important precinct after Geoff is a fitting tribute to a respected member of our community."
The 7.6 hectare block of land at 38 Ferodale Road was bought by Port Stephens Council for an undisclosed sum in 2021 for "mixed residential and recreational use" to cater for town's the projected growth in the next 20 years.
Medowie's population is projected to grow to 15,000 people by 2040.
According to the Medowie Place Plan, 38 Ferodale Road offers "opportunity for expansion" of the town centre and is "critical to the future growth of Medowie".
"The site could include retail premises, housing, tourist accommodation, pathways, car parking, recreation and play spaces, and a meeting place for Medowie."
The Medowie planning document is the council's second only adopted place plan behind Karuah.
A third for Port Stephens' Hinterland - west of Raymond Terrace extending out to Glen Oak and Duns Creek - is now in the planning stages.
The council's formal approval of the place plan on April 11 came the same night as a motion by Acting Mayor Giacomo Arnott and west ward councillor Peter Kafer to name the recreation precinct in Medowie after the late Mr Dingle was also approved.
"Geoff was both a friend and mentor who I know dedicated a huge amount of time to his local community," Cr Arnott said.
"Along with representing the residents of central ward for 14 years, Geoff was an active member of Scouts, a board member with the Hunter Regional Botanic Gardens, member of the Hunter New England Health Advisory Panel, chair of the Koala Plan of Management Committee and member of Medowie Sports Council."
Mr Dingle died on December 31, 2019, more than 18 months after he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. He was 69 years old.
He was named a Freeman of Port Stephens in 2018.
Mr Dingle's wife Libby attended Tuesday night's council meeting to witness the dedication.
"Geoff loved Medowie and his community. He also loved volunteering and he held a firm belief there is no better reward in life than to freely volunteer in support of the community," Mrs Dingle said.
"I know my family and I are incredibly proud of Geoff and what he achieved for Medowie.
"We would like to thank Acting Mayor Arnott, councillors and Port Stephens Council for recognising Geoff's achievements and dedicating this park in his name."
Port Stephens Council will now make a formal submission to the Geographical Names Board to name the recreational precinct at 38 Ferodale Road, Medowie as the Geoff Dingle Reserve.
Draft Medowie Place Plan
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
