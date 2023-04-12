Port Stephens Examiner
Key site in approved Medowie Place Plan to be named after late Port Stephens councillor Geoff Dingle

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated April 12 2023 - 12:58pm, first published 12:30pm
Port Stephens Council will formally recognise the late councillor and Freeman of Port Stephens Geoff Dingle with the naming of a reserve, coming as the Medowie Place Plan was adopted by the council on April 11, 2023.
Port Stephens Council will formally recognise the late councillor Geoff Dingle with the naming of a reserve at 38 Ferodale Road, a key site in the Medowie Place Plan which was adopted on Tuesday night.

Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

