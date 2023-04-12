The Northern Hawks Rugby League Club took on the Macquarie Scorpions in the Denton Engineering Cup and reserve grade at Tomaree last Thursday night (April 6) with mixed results.
Up against last year's grand finalists, the Hawks first graders were first to score next to the posts through second rower Josh Toole and subsequently out wide via winger Danny Vale.
However, once the Macquarie forwards found their rhythm and former Canterbury Bulldog NRL player Kerrod Holland found his kicking range, the young Hawks struggled for field position and momentum.
A poor Hawks second-half completion rate allowed Macquarie to ultimately run out winners 26-8, with the Hawks given a valuable lesson in what it takes to succeed at this level.
Centre Manu Alexander, halfback Liam Walsh and debutant hooker Jack Langdon all played well in a beaten side.
The Northern Hawks reserve grade side posted an impressive 22-8 win over their Macquarie counterparts.
Two tries to Manu Matoka and tries to Kyle Saunders and Kendyll Fahey, who also converted three from four, underlined an impressive night out for the Hawks reserve graders.
This week the Hawks Denton Engineering Cup and under-19 teams play Lakes United away, with their reserve grade team having a bye.
The Denton Engineering Cup team returns home to Tomaree for their clash with the Entrance on Sunday, April 23.
