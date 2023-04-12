Hunt for Good Samaritan in alleged sexual assault investigation

POLICE are appealing for information in relation to an alleged sexual assault at Tanilba Bay last year.
Police have been told that between 8am and 10am on Monday, July 31, 2022, a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted near Lemon Tree Passage Road, Tanilba Bay.
Inquiries have revealed a man driving past stopped and assisted the woman before driving her to an address in Mallabula, where he dropped her off.
Officers from Port Stephens-Hunter Police District would like to speak with this driver, who might be able to provide information that may assist investigators.
Anyone who may have information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
