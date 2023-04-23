Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

2023 Anzac Day service times for Port Stephens

Updated April 24 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anzac Day in Raymond Terrace in 2022.
Anzac Day in Raymond Terrace in 2022.

Nelson Bay

Dawn Service: 5.30am to 6.30am, Apex Park

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.