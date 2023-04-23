Dawn Service: 5.30am to 6.30am, Apex Park
Anzac March: 10.25am to 10.45am, from Nelson Bay Bowling Club, down Stockton Street to Apex Park
Road closures: Stockton Street between Dowling Street and Victoria Parade
Main Service: 10.45am to 11.45am, Apex Park
Lunch: 12pm to 2.30pm, Wests Nelson Bay Diggers for invited guests
Anzac March: 5.45am to 6am, Ferodale Road outside the Bull N Bush to Medowie Social
Dawn Service: 6am to 6.30am, Medowie Social
Road closures: Ferodale Road
Dawn Service: 5.45am to 6.45am, Tilligerry RSL Sports Club war memorial
Anzac March: 9.40am to 10am, southern gates of Avenue of the Allies, along Lemon Tree Passage Road to the to the club
Road closures: Lemon Tree Passage between Avenue of the Allies and Reliance Boulevard
Main Service: 10am to 11am, Tilligerry RSL Sports Club
Anzac March: 5.50am to 6am, Jacaranda Avenue
Road closures: Jacaranda Avenue
Dawn Service: 6am to 6.30am, Anzac Park
Gunfire Breakfast: 7am, Raymond Terrace Bowling Club
Anzac March: 10.35am to 10.55am, war memorial in Anzac Park via Sturgeon Street, William Street and Port Stephens Street.
Road closures: Sturgeon, William and Port Stephens, Jacaranda Avenue
Main Service: 11am to 11.45am, Anzac Park
Anzac March: 8.50am to 9am, East Seaham Road to Newline Road
Main Service: 9am to 9.30am, Knitting Circle Memorial
Road closures: East Seaham Road to Newline Road
Anzac March: 5.30am, Malcolm Road to Tarean Road Memorial Park
Dawn Service: 5.45am, Memorial Park
Breakfast: 6.30am, Karuah RSL
Road closures: Malcolm Rd to Tarean Road
Main Service: 9.30am, Karuah RSL memorial wall
Anzac March: 5.15am to 5.30am, Stockton RSL and Citizens Club to war memorial on the corner of Mitchell and Hereford streets
Dawn Service: 5.30am, war memorial
Anzac March: 8.15am to 8.30am, George Washington Hotel to war memorial
Main Service: 8.30am to 9am, war memorial
See an Anzac exhibition by Tomaree Museum Association at the Port Stephens Visitor Information Centre. The free exhibition showcases fascinating war time memorabilia, and will be on show until the end of April. Available to see during the centre's opening times. On April 25, this will be 10am-2pm.
