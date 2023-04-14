For their heroic actions during four significant, daring boating rescues and a helicopter crash, 23 members of Marine Rescue Port Stephens have been honoured.
It was on July 11, 2019 that a catamaran capsized 14 nautical miles east of Newcastle, where a search for survivors and the recovery of a body was carried out by Marine Rescue members of the Nelson Bay-based unit.
Two months later on September 6, Marine Rescue volunteers launched into action when a helicopter crashed at Birubi Beach with four people on board in rough seas.
On July 8, 2020 a vessel was saved from running onto rocks at Providence Bay, Broughton Island and a little more than one week later, on July 20, a work boat capsized near the fish farm off Port Stephens with four men on board.
And it was the radio crew's watch officer Lee Ryman, who conducted an air and sea rescue operation after a semi-conscious and injured skipper made a mayday call, as their vessel was rapidly sinking after running into rocks at Shark Island.
These five rescue operations spanning from 2019 to 2022 saw crew members risk their own lives and after a pandemic delay, they were finally recognised at a special ceremony at their Nelson Head base on Tuesday, April 12.
All members received citations personally presented to them by NSW Marine Rescue commissioner and chief executive officer Alex Barrell.
"Tonight's ceremony was a special occasion in many ways, as the members of the Port Stephens unit put themselves in harm's way time and time again," he said.
"The team work is exceptional and is the key to all our 46 units across NSW."
Marine Rescue Port Stephen Unit Commander Ben van der Winjgaart said the professionalism by radio operators and the boat crew was the key to saving lives.
"It's particularly pleasing to see the number of people being deservedly honoured for their efforts tonight," he said.
"It just shows the success of Marine Rescue's efforts to save lives on the water is all about constantly rehearsed teamwork by a dedicated group of volunteers. It's not about a few individual heroes."
Port Stephens Marine Rescue members honoured:
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
