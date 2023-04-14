History display Nelson Bay
Now-end of April: Visitor Information Centre, Victoria Parade, Nelson Bay. Times: Centre opening times. Cost: Free
A Tomaree Museum Association exhibition showcasing the role Port Stephens and Newcastle played in defending the area during World War II. The display includes a diorama of amphibious landing training in the bay with the US Army, as well as uniforms and banners telling the story of wartime training and defences in the area.
Free holiday fun Shoal Bay
Now- April 23: Shoal Bay Country Club. Time: 12pm-2pm. Cost: Free
Spend the Autumn school holidays making memories with the whole family at SBCC's free kids activities every Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Colouring in competition at Oakvale - Salt Ash
Now-April 23: Oakvale Wildlife Park, Salt Ash. Cost: Free
Gather your crayons, markers, and coloured pencils and let your imagination run wild as you create a festive masterpiece. There will be prizes for the top entries, so don't hesitate to put your best foot forward. Your creative masterpieces are required to be delivered or posted to Oakvale Wildlife Park by the close of business on Sunday, April 23. Winners will be announced on Thursday, April 27. See more on the competition and download the entry sheet HERE.
Karuah by Night
April 15: Longworth Park, Karuah. Time: 5pm-9pm. Cost: Free
An evening of family fun, food and live music. Walk amongst the brightly coloured neon sea creatures, experience a moving, spiritual projection, cast over the large tree by the river and learn about the water and land and enjoy a special light show.
Fingal Bay Craft Fair
April 15: Recreational Hall, Fingal Haven Village, Farm Road, Fingal Bay. Time: 8am-1pm.
Fingal Haven Craft Group's craft fair raises money for aged residents with high care needs. There will be many handcrafted items for sale plus homemade cakes, slices, jams and butters, trash and treasure items, Devonshire morning tea.
Help rejuvenate Kingsley Headland
April 15: Kingsley Beach carpark, Kingsley Drive, Boat Harbour. Time: 8am-12pm. Cost: Free but bookings required
A great opportunity at this scenic spot for the next stage in helping repair the environmental damage. The Friends of Tomaree National Park and community supporters been removing bitou and other highly invasive weeds over the last 12 months. The improvement and vistas are immediately apparent. Now we're ready to enhance the margins with some native coastal plants. Register free HERE.
Marina Markets - Nelson Bay
April 15: Nelson Bay foreshore, Victoria Parade, near d'Albora Marina. Time: 4pm-8pm.
Homegrown Markets' Marina Market along the Nelson Bay foreshore celebrates all things handmade, local and eco-friendly. Street food and live music are also available.
Port Stephens Produce Market - Raymond Terrace
April 15: Port Stephens Council administration building carpark, Raymond Terrace. Time: 9am-1pm.
The Port Stephens Produce Market features fresh fruit, vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods, gourmet produce, plants and butchers.
Tanilba Bay Markets
April 15: Kooindah Plaza, President Wilson Walk, Tanilba Bay. Time: 9am-12pm.
Tanilba Bay Markets takes place every third Saturday. Local produce, bric-a-brac, crafts and enjoy entertainment.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets
April 16: Neil Carroll Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 9am-3pm
Second-hand tools, clothes, arthritis cream, candle oils, handicrafts, local produce, art, pottery, plants and cakes. The Nelson Bay Legacy Markets are held the first, third and fifth Sunday of the month.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
