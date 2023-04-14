Sanitary bins will soon be introduced into all public toilets across Port Stephens.
The action comes a year after east ward councillor Leah Anderson was told by Western Sydney University senior lecturer Dr Michelle O'Shea that not all of the council's public toilets had sanitary bins, including in the newly built Bruce Scott Pavilion in Nelson Bay.
"I was so alarmed at this issue, I asked Dr O'Shea if she would speak to the council at Public Access in support of a notice of motion that I would put up," Cr Anderson said.
"Council resolved to undertake an audit of all public amenities to determine what toilets were missing sanitary bins - for both women and men - and to find a way to get this issue fixed.
"I was absolutely thrilled that at this week's council meeting, councillors unanimously supported the council's recommendation to proceed with the rollout of sanitary bins to all public toilets, right across Port Stephens."
Cr Anderson called for an investigation into sanitation bins at the May 24, 2022 council meeting. The council's recommendations were approved at the Tuesday, April 11, 2023 meeting.
Port Stephens Council said the sanitation bin program will be funded through financial savings from the 2022-2023 budget and will be rolled out as soon as possible.
The investigation by the council also identified the need to include sanitary bins in male amenities.
According to the Continence Foundation of Australia, it estimates that 30 percent of men who visit the doctor are affected by incontinence and about one in six men develop prostate cancer.
"It's great that this initiative will also support men in our community. It's not something that people talk about often but there's a good chance of needing to seek out a sanitary bin if you're a bloke," Cr Anderson said.
Dr O'Shea, who has a PhD in organisation studies (gender equity), said that the provision of sanitary bins is a right that Port Stephens women, girls and people who menstruate have been denied for too long.
"Cr Anderson and I are so proud to announce this outcome. Women, girls and people who menstruate in Port Stephens finally have a hygienic and dignified way to dispose of their used period products," she said.
"Menstruation is a normal bodily function and one that should not prevent women, girls and people who menstruate from fully participating in education, sport, recreation or work."
