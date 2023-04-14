Port Stephens Examiner
Public amenities in Port Stephens to be more inclusive with addition of sanitary bins

Updated April 14 2023 - 5:32pm, first published 3:30pm
Dr Michelle O'Shea outside the toilet block in the Donald Street carpark, which currently does not have sanitary bins. Right is councillor Leah Anderson who has moved to have sanitary bins put into all public loos across Port Stephens.
Dr Michelle O'Shea outside the toilet block in the Donald Street carpark, which currently does not have sanitary bins. Right is councillor Leah Anderson who has moved to have sanitary bins put into all public loos across Port Stephens.

Sanitary bins will soon be introduced into all public toilets across Port Stephens.

