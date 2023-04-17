The Northern Hawks first grade team travelled to Belmont to play Lakes United in the Denton Engineering Cup on Saturday, ultimately going down 24-10.
Fielding a side containing 10 local juniors, the Hawks trailed 12-10 at halftime after 18 year old winger Cody Hancock scored two tries in an impressive first grade debut.
However, the sin-binning of tough prop Warren Schillings just after halftime allowed Lakes to gain the upper hand in the second half, scoring two tries while the Hawks were down to 12 men.
Destructive centre Timana Alexander, prop Aden Jenkins and debutant winger Hancock were standouts for the young Hawks side.
The Hawks and Kurri Kurri have yet to win any points in first grade after four rounds so far this season.
Saturday saw the Northern Hawks under-19s also take on their Lakes United rivals with a true display of grit.
With over half of the squad unavailable due to rep duty, suspension, injuries, work and family duties, the available Hawks players took the field with no reserves and subsequently played the majority of the match against the fancied Lakes team with 11 players due to injuries.
Impressively and bravely led by halfback Shaq Saunders and fullback Taimana Elers, the young Hawks were down 10-4 at halftime and were ultimately defeated 28-4.
The Northern Hawks are back at Tomaree No.1 Matchfield this Sunday, April 23, to play the Entrance in the Denton Engineering Cup at 3pm.
The under-19s also host Cessnock at home at 1.45pm.
Reserve grade has the bye this week.
