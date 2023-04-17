Port Stephens Examiner
Denton Engineering Cup; Cody Hancock crosses line twice for Northern Hawks against Lakes United in first grade debut

Updated April 17 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 12:30pm
18 year old first grade debutant Cody Hancock scores his second try against Lakes
The Northern Hawks first grade team travelled to Belmont to play Lakes United in the Denton Engineering Cup on Saturday, ultimately going down 24-10.

