Longworth Park was awash with light, colour and sound on Saturday for an all new event, Karuah by Night.
Neon lights in the shape of sea creatures, food trucks, musicians, roving performers and projections entertained about 2000 people in the popular riverside park from 5pm to 9pm on April 15.
"This is great. To see this many people in Karuah, it's really good for the local town. It's especially great for the kids," Karuah resident Tama Riordan told the Examiner on Saturday night.
Mr Riordan was led around a series of about 10 marine-themed neon lights set up in the popular park along the Karuah River by daughter Avarli, 5, and her friend Isla Napier, 4, to snap photos of them with the installations.
"They are amazed with all the lights," he said.
They were not the only ones. Curious children of all ages rushed to the large scale installations set up along the river to check out the vibrant lights.
A Hollywood-inspired 'I am here' Karuah neon light that people could stand under for a photo was just as popular.
Karuah by Night featured an immersive light show in the park, live music by Rachelle Rigby, Hamish McClure and Brewhaha, bar and children's entertainment including face painting and roving performers.
The different food trucks from dumplings, burgers, pizza and ice cream were kept busy, with many selling out before the end of the night.
The free Port Stephens Council event aimed to fulfil some of the actions outlined in the Karuah Place Plan, such as advocating for local events and showcasing the town's heritage.
A council spokesperson said about 2000 people attended the first-of-its-kind event.
"We were very happy with the attendance, feedback and community sentiment on and after the evening," the spokesperson said.
The artistic concept behind the event, in particular the sea-themed light installations, was inspired by the town's fishing and oyster industries, and its natural environment.
The council secured $311,000 from NSW Government's Reconnecting Regional NSW event fund and $100,000 from Multicultural NSW to host the Karuah event plus another in Raymond Terrace in May and Anna Bay in August.
The council spokesperson said the Raymond Terrace and Anna Bay events will be "unique in their own way".
Illuminate Raymond Terrace will be a family friendly event of fire and lights, live music, a silent disco, roving artists, community parade, food trucks and fireworks.
The event will be held in Riverside Park on Friday, May 26 from 5pm to 9pm.
More details on the Anna Bay event have yet to be released by the council.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
