KARUAH Rugby League Club is looking forward to a new season after its home ground was renovated by a hard working squad of volunteers and Port Stephens Council.
The Roos were unable to play on their home field for much of the 2022 season following intense rain and flooding event waterlogging the field and making it unusable.
The Roos will have a men's team in the NHRL's northern conference, coached by Dwayne Fleming and Hayden Thompson, and are excited after a preseason trial when the defeated Cardiff Cobras 28-14.
Last weekend, the Rooettes ladies tackle team also made an impact in their trial game running out convincing winners over Aberglasslyn 30-0. For coach Dillon Foley it was a pleasing result especially after five players were away on representative duties.
The mighty under-10 team coached by Sam Creoise lost a close contest against Tea Gardens 20-16.
BIG TIME boxing returns under the big top at Nelson Bay Bowling Club with Next Level Boxing's Aaron Cocco hosting and acting as the main event in the House of Stoush event on Saturday, May 20.
Doors will open at 12pm and the first bout is set down for 1pm. The main event will see hard hitting professional boxer Cocco fight for the NSW cruiserweight title in the last bout of his undefeated career.
The action-packed card will feature 15 amateur bouts and five professional fights. An interesting highlight to the day's boxing will see two busy local real estate agents boxing on the card.
Meanwhile, former Northern Blues rugby league player Jay Grogan and talented former Newcastle Jets youth cup player Tristan Esquilent will be part of the action.
There is VIP tables of 10 with a food an drink package available or general admission is $60 per person.
For more information or tickets contact Cocco on 0456 194 251.
NELSON Bay Rugby Club traveled to Cessnock on Saturday for their first game of the season in the suburban districts competition.
Playing on a lush playing surface in ideal conditions, the Gropers produced a solid 27-12 win over the Pokolbin Reds.
In the first half, constant pressure from the hard working Gropers forward pack gave the Bay team field position with full back Kalyn Williams stepping his way through the Reds defence to score a try out wide. Michael Hotene converted from the side line.
The forward pack led by Lucas McCleer continued to overpower the opposition however the Gropers failed to capitalise on their advantage.
With as host of missed opportunities, Pokolbin came back into the contest on the back of a clever kicking game. However just before the halftime break, elusive centre Willi Dunn raced in for a neat try to lock the scores up at 12-12.
The second half saw a more focused Gropers outfit with coach Michael Wiringi making several changes.
Hard running centre Sam Ellul scored a try to put them on the front foot. The forwards continued their domination with No. 8 Isaac Laracey, flanker Ryan Marshall and lock John Lundie all having fine games.
A final try by Dunn sealed a bonus point for the Bay. He also picked up three points and the players' player award.
Two points went to Hotene and one to McCleer.
The Nelson Bay club's ladies team also had a terrific start to the season.
Playing at Boyd Oval in Medowie on Saturday they proved too strong for a combined Southern Beaches and Medowie team to win 31-12.
Jessica Beam was a standout with three tries and three goals with Kiri Ortolani and Bree Napoli also scoring tries.
