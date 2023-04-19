Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Sports Shorts: Mini but mighty Karuah Roos in action, Nelson Bay Gropers open season strong in new Hunter Rugby compe

By Peter Arnold
April 19 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karuah Roos Rugby League Football Club's mighty under-10 team.
Karuah Roos Rugby League Football Club's mighty under-10 team.

KARUAH Rugby League Club is looking forward to a new season after its home ground was renovated by a hard working squad of volunteers and Port Stephens Council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.