Medowie women power home to win opening rounds of 2023 Hunter Central Coast AFL season

Updated April 17 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:00pm
The Medowie-based Port Stephens Power senior women's AFL side posted their highest ever score against Terrigal Avoca on Saturday, April 15.
Port Stephens Power's senior women's side have continued their dominant form so far this AFL season with a huge win against Terrigal Avoca at home on Saturday.

