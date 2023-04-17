Port Stephens Power's senior women's side have continued their dominant form so far this AFL season with a huge win against Terrigal Avoca at home on Saturday.
Playing at Ferodale Oval and winning for a second week in a row, the home side defeated their Central Coast counterparts 141-7.
It follows on the heels of an opening round win against Newcastle City, 87-22.
"The... team have dominated round one and two, as seen by the points. We have new recruits but also maintained our talent from 2022, which has allowed us to increase in skill and create a successful synergy on and off the field," Renee Goreham from the team said.
Coach for the team this year is Beth Innes. Josie Johnson is captain.
The points from Saturday's game went to Kristy Davies (three) for her amazing marking skills, players' player Tamara Stacker (two) and Kayla Pennicott (one).
"It is her first season and she shows growth and skill improvement every week," Goreham said of Davies.
Highlights from round two:
The round three game will be against Cardiff at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
In addition to the senior women's team, Port Stephens Power has U15 and U13 girls, U9 and U11 mixed, U13, U15 and U17 boys teams.
They are a small club but growing, lead by president Heather Marsh.
