Hunter Rugby Union: Medowie Marauders back in action

Medowie and Districts Rugby Club's seniors have kicked off the 2023 season.
Juniors are already underway and head into round three on Saturday, April 22. The club is fielding teams in under 7, 8, 9 and 12s this year.
Medowie women's rugby
The Medowie and Southern Beaches women's rugby teams have joined forces this year with the aim to be more competitive and to increase numbers for both sides.
The combined side played its first game of the season at Boyd Oval on Saturday, April 15 against Nelson Bay.
The team, coached by Mitch Coppock, played well but did not take the win, with the final score in the visitors' favour 12-31.
Try scorers for 'Beachdowie', as the team is being dubbed, were Charmane Wells and Holl Gavin.
A highlight of the game was a conversion kick by worthy players' player Jemma Astley from the sideline that will be "remembered for generations" and the efforts by small but fierce player Maggie Murphy for her tackling prowess.
"Everyone played an awesome game but overall, we were happy with our first game. Some of us have never met before and we never played together," team player Renee Goreham said.
Medowie men's rugby
An epic afternoon of rugby at Boyd Oval on Saturday, April 15 saw the Medowie Marauders men go down in a tight contest with Singleton Army Rugby Club in the opening round of Hunter Rugby's suburban division.
The final score was 19-13 in favour of the visitors.
New recruits and old veterans come together to put on a solid effort for Medowie, showing glimpses of the immense potential under new coach Josh Murphy.
Whilst Singleton scored first, Medowie were always in the game with some strong defence lead by captain Daniel Carmody, who put a tackle on worthy of being named hit of the year.
Discipline let Medowie down with a lopsided penalty count, which allowed Singleton the opportunities to get close to the try line and capitalise.
New young speedster Wylie Wolter scored Medowie's first try following a break from Jessey Bridge, allowing Wylie to step inside and beat three defenders to score.
The game was to and fro, with Medowie taking points on offer via Bridges' boot, however at times lost structure with a little bit of white line fever and squandered a few bigger scoring opportunities.
Experienced flyhalf Jake Montgomery showed his rugby IQ, capitalising on ruck laws which allowed him to move Medowie into a scoring position where Marauder veteran Sam Holbert was able to crash over through a wall of Army defenders.
Carmody, Mitchell Powell, Jake Nunn, Bradley Marshall and Brendon Norton were incredible in defence.
Scorers for Medowie in Saturday game were Jake Nunn and Wyllie Wolter.
Off the back of a strong pre-season, Carmody was named the players' player.
The men next play Pokolbin at Drain Oval on April 22 (3pm) and the women Hamilton Hawks at Passmore Oval on April 29 (4.30pm).
