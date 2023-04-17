Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Hunter Rugby Union: Medowie Marauders back in action

Updated April 17 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Medowie and Southern Beaches women's rugby teams have joined forces this year to be more competitive in Hunter Rugby's competition. Picture by Michael Folbigg
Medowie and Southern Beaches women's rugby teams have joined forces this year to be more competitive in Hunter Rugby's competition. Picture by Michael Folbigg

Medowie and Districts Rugby Club's seniors have kicked off the 2023 season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.