There will be a strong local flavour in this year's Sail Port Stephens with nine boats from Port Stephens Yacht Club entered into the first event of the newly revamped regatta.
The all new Passage Series will kick off the three-part 2023 regatta on Monday, April 24 which, a week out from the event, had 105 entries, nine of those from the Soldiers Point-based yacht club.
Regatta director Paul O'Rourke said the number of Passage Series entries was a clear sign that the new racing format, spread out over April and May instead of crammed into one week, has reduced the strain on marina berths and opened the door to more competitors.
Previously, some yachts were occupying the area's limited number of berths for the entire week yet only racing in one other series, which gave others little opportunity to take part in the regatta.
"Our 2022 regatta saw over 200 vessels flying their colourful sails across the length and breadth of the Bay. Others had to be turned away, though, because berthing was fully booked. Our new format should be more efficient for everyone," he said.
"What won't change is the successful social formula that provides an unsurpassed sailing holiday experience with a carnival atmosphere for enthusiasts of all ages."
The Passage Series will see the iconic Commodores Cup extended to five days of racing, while the Port Stephens Trophy will simultaneously be contested. It will run from April 24 to Saturday, April 29 with Thursday, April 27 retained as a lay-day.
Among the nine Port Stephens entries for the Passage Series is 51st Project, Bellamy, Elusive, Shere Khan, She's the One, Smoke and Mirrors, and Wubaray.
Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club is well represented with 16 entries, as is Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club with 11 and Royal Motor Yacht Club with 16.
2023 Sail Port Stephens program
Going hand-in-hand with the new format this year is an all new viewing experience.
Port Stephens Council will set up a Locals Lounge near the Dolphin Watch Cafe on the Nelson Bay foreshore from 11am-1pm on April 26, 28 and 29.
Extra seating will be set up at one of the best vantage points to view all the on-water action.
Sail Port Stephens will continue May 5-7 with the Windward-Leeward Series, which includes the prestigious NSW Yachting Championships.
One of the headline acts that weekend will be the TP52 Gold Cup, arguably the hottest showdown of these Sydney-Hobart winning thoroughbreds outside Europe's 52 Super Series.
As many as 10 of these high-performance ocean racers will compete in Act 3 of the season's four-part overall championship as part of the Windward-Leeward Series.
Racing this year will be conducted in the waters immediately east of Hawks Nest Beach, however the TPs will be based at The Anchorage Marina when they're not racing.
The 2023 regatta will wrap up after the final event from May 19 to 21. Hosted by The Bay Sailing Centre at Salamander Bay, the Bay Series is exclusively for sports boats, trailer sailers, off-the-beach dinghies and Windsurfers.
A Locals Lounge will also be set up at the centre on Saturday, May 20 for people to watch the off-the-beach action.
Pittwater's Royal Prince Alfred is staging its Pittwater to Port Stephens race on Saturday, April 22.
Newcastle Cruising Yacht Club's annual Sail Port Stephens feeder race is expected to see at least 30 vessels make the 22 nautical mile crossing of Stockton Bight from Newcastle Harbour on Sunday, April 23.
