Nine Port Stephens Yacht Club entries in first event of 2023 Sail Port Stephens, the Passage Series

Updated April 20 2023 - 8:53am, first published 3:30am
There will be a strong local flavour in this year's Sail Port Stephens with nine boats from Port Stephens Yacht Club entered into the first event of the newly revamped regatta.

