Extended 2023 Sail Port Stephens program to bring a flood of visitors and economic benefits to town

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated April 20 2023 - 8:53am, first published 3:30am
A newly revamped 2023 Sail Port Stephens is expected to bring more than 1000 visitors to the area across three weeks and inject more than $1 million into the local economy before the quieter winter months.

