A newly revamped 2023 Sail Port Stephens is expected to bring more than 1000 visitors to the area across three weeks and inject more than $1 million into the local economy before the quieter winter months.
Having now outgrown the one week format it has been run under since 2008, Sail Port Stephens events will be held across one week and two weekends in April and May which will ease pressure on marinas, accommodation hubs and businesses, plus open the regatta to even more competitors.
"Our 2022 regatta saw over 200 vessels flying their colourful sails across the length and breadth of the Bay. Others had to be turned away, though, because berthing was fully booked. Our new format should be more efficient for everyone," regatta director Paul O'Rourke said.
"Over 1000 people participate in Sail Port Stephens directly as competitors, supporters, industry representatives and media, providing a multimillion-dollar injection to the local economy. Thousands more follow it via our media reporting and social media channels, encouraging visitation outside regatta times."
2023 Sail Port Stephens program
New Destination Port Stephens chief executive officer Stephen Keogh said the extended 2023 program would benefit the area in a number of ways, including "flattening the visitor spike" which would reduce pressure on businesses while also extending their opportunity for trade.
"It gives businesses a slow burn rather than the intensity of a one weekend burst. Flattening the spike will hopefully reduce pressure on business finding adequate numbers of staff and allow for some certainty for hospitality workforce," he said.
"An event such as Sail Port Stephens will also engage businesses who may otherwise not be direct beneficiaries from visitors, such as marine mechanics and other marine service providers.
"Sail Port Stephens also provides the opportunity for businesses to encourage the competitive sailors to bring their partners and families to take time to enjoy the off-water experiences of the region, either walking in the beautiful surrounds of the national park or indulging in a spa package or just relaxing with a coffee whilst the boats are out racing.
"Sailors and their families become wonderful advocates for Port Stephens. Every social media post that they make contributes to the visibility of Port Stephens and pushes the region forward as a future holiday destination.
"Looking for new markets to come and visit the region is really important to try to keep the industry turning over outside of peak periods. This helps in a number of ways, such as ensuring there's enough revenue to retain staff as permanent rather than casual workforce."
Marina berths, moorings, motels and other accommodation hubs are reportedly "solidly booked" in Nelson Bay and surrounds in anticipation for the first event in the popular regatta, the Passage Series, which will run from Monday, April 24 to Saturday, April 29.
Sail Port Stephens will continue May 5-7 with the Windward-Leeward Series and May 19-21 with the Bay Series hosted by The Bay Sailing Centre in Salamander Bay.
The regatta is complimented by a range of social events, including a ball, that make Sail Port Stephens just as popular to attend as the sailing.
Port Stephens Council's vibrant places coordinator Amber Herrmann said Sail Port Stephens is an "iconic" event for the area, cementing its reputation as the "sailing capital of NSW", whilst also bringing a "huge financial injection" to Nelson Bay.
"Over 1000 attendees book accommodation, marina berths and use the food, beverage and retail facilities in Nelson Bay. This year the event will expand these benefits over three weeks, building from the previous one," she said.
This year the council will have a Locals Lounge set up near the Dolphin Watch Cafe on the Nelson Bay foreshore from 11am-1pm on April 26, 28 and 29 and at the Bay Sailing Centre on May 20.
"We have set up locals lounges to provide an opportunity for our local residents to get involved and learn more about and to promote the event. These are the best vantage points for people to get out and soak in the atmosphere of such a spectacular event," Ms Hermann said.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
