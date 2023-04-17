Tomaree Museum Association (TMA) is seeking the names of Port Stephens men and women who have served in the defence of Australia for recognition on Anzac Day.
"We'd love to hear about a family member or friend who should be recognised. We'd like to feature their stories each Anzac Day," TMA chairman Doug Cross said.
To nominate a serviceman or woman, phone Mr Cross on phone 0432 058 000.
TMA is holding an exhibition at the Visitor Information Centre in Nelson Bay, next to the war memorial in Apex Park, in April to showcase the part Port Stephens and Newcastle played in defending the area during WWII.
On Anzac Day, April 25, the free exhibition will be open from 10am until 2pm.
"If you are in the area or attending one of the many Anzac Day services, this exhibition will complement the day that we pay tribute to those who served in all theatres of war or in peace-keeping missions," Mr Cross said.
The exhibition features memorabilia supplied by the families of prominent WWII military personnel including Catalina pilot Flight Lieutenant Donald Howard and Lieutenant Mathieson, an Army transport driver and CMF amphibious truck platoon commander who served in the Middle East and the Pacific.
It also includes a WWII Army uniform, a collection of items used by Allied personnel and information banners.
