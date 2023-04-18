Fourteen of Raymond Terrace and Karuah's best female rugby league players pulled on Newcastle Knights colours in Coffs Harbour last weekend for the 2023 Women's Country Championships.
Playing across two Newcastle Maitland Region Knights representative squads in the Lisa Fiaola Cup and open women's championships, the strong Port Stephens contingent went up against the best from other regions across NSW.
The Knights' open women's team, lead by Karuah Roos coach Daniel Evans, went through the two day northern conference competition undefeated - the only side to win all four of their pool games - and have now qualified for the grand final.
The dominant 22-player team featured strong representation from Port Stephens including Taquiah Lukasewicz, Ebony Oakley, Lowana McDougall, Jessica Neilson and Haley Dews from Karuah and Lexi Beagan, Macey Elvidge, Ashlei Grande and Chloe Zdebski from Raymond Terrace.
Karuah-turned-Kurri player Kayla Campbell also featured in the team alongside women from Central Newcastle, Wests Newcastle, South Newcastle, Waratah Mayfield and Cessnock.
Wests Newcastle's Britney Duff was captain of the team, which will now face southern conference winner the Monaro Colts in the grand final at Leichhardt Oval in Sydney on Saturday, April 29.
Raymond Terrace's Fane Finau, Ella Hanney, Allana Johnson, Lydia Mulherin and Xanthiah Roach played for the Knights in the Lisa Fiaola Cup.
The side won two of their four games and finished third on the northern conference ladder.
Meanwhile, the 2023 Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League competition will kick off this weekend seeing the Fingal Bay Bomboras, Raymond Terrace Magpies, Karuah Roos and Hinton Hornets back in action.
The 2022 premiership-winning Fingal Bay Bomboras A-grade ladies league tag will open their season against Watarah-Mayfield at Watarah Oval on Saturday, April 22.
The Bomboras men open their account with Aberglasslyn at McKeachie's Sportsground.
The 2022 premiership-winning Raymond Terrace Magpies men's team will open their season in B-grade side away against Morisset.
The Magpies' B-grade ladies league tag team will play Shortland away while the C-grade tag team will face Tea Gardens away.
In the northern conference, the Magpies men will face Tea Gardens away and the Karuah Roos Waratah-Mayfield away.
In the Women's Premiership, the new Magpies tackle team launch their season against Kurri Kurri away.
In the Women's Community Competition, the Karuah Rooettes launch their season against Waratah-Mayfield away.
Hinton opens its 2023 season on Sunday, April 23 at home (Stuart Park) against Stockton from 1pm.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
