Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Karuah, Raymond Terrace rugby league players in Knights team bound for Women's Country Championships grand final

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
April 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Current and former Karuah players and staff selected for rep duties in the 2023 Women's Country Championships. Below is the whole Newcastle Maitland Region Knights team. Pictures supplied.
Current and former Karuah players and staff selected for rep duties in the 2023 Women's Country Championships. Below is the whole Newcastle Maitland Region Knights team. Pictures supplied.

Fourteen of Raymond Terrace and Karuah's best female rugby league players pulled on Newcastle Knights colours in Coffs Harbour last weekend for the 2023 Women's Country Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.