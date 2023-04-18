Outdoor cinemas, Active Fest, games: Youth Week events across Port Stephens

Healthy Habitats
Thursday, April 20: Nyrang Reserve, Lemon Tree Passage. Time: 10am-1pm. Cost: Free but registration required.
Are you a young person who's interested in the environment/conservation? Join Port Stephens Council for a 'garden-flip' to convert overgrown bush into a pollinator attractive garden and go on an educational walk and talk on the endangered ecological community and look at the unique plant species found there. The event includes a including free lunch and plant giveaway. Register online at portstephens.nsw.gov.au.
Youth Lounge
Friday, April 21: Raymond Terrace and Tomaree Library. Time: 3pm-5pm. Cost: Free
Pizza, games, badge making and more will be available at Tomaree Library while youth can compete in the original 90s SNES Super Mario Kart and enjoy pizza at Raymond Terrace Library.
Active Fest
Friday, April 21: King Park Sports Complex, Raymond Terrace. Time: 10am-1pm. Cost: Free
Experience a range of sports and activities, meet some local sporting heroes and most of all - have fun. Free sporty activities, stalls, inflatable obstacles and live DJ. Supported by NSW Office of Sport.
Outdoor Cinema
Saturday, April 22: Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage. Time: 5.30pm-9pm. Cost: Free
Free screening of The Lost City (rated M). Relax on the comfy bean bags, grab some free popcorn or a snack from GF Donuts.
Outdoor Cinema
Sunday, April 23: Lakeside Park, Raymond Terrace (next to skatepark). Time: 5.30pm-8pm. Cost: Free
Free screening of The Lost City (rated M). Relax on the comfy bean bags, grab some free popcorn or a snack from GF Donuts.
Outdoor Cinema
Saturday, April 29: Fly Point Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 5.30pm-8.30pm. Cost: Free
Free screening of Charlie & the Chocolate Factory. Relax on the comfy bean bags, grab some free popcorn or a snack from GF Donuts.
