Check out art and meet the artisans from Tilligerry Arts Group (TAG) Gallery during its biannual markets on Sunday, April 23.
The markets will be held by TAG in McCann Park adjacent to the gallery at 13 Meredith Avenue in Lemon Tree Passage from 9am to 1pm.
"We hold a Mother's Day market in late April and a Christmas market in early December. All the market stalls are held by local artists and artisans. Home made, created, unique art works are on offer," the group said.
The Tilligerry Lions club will provide a barbecue during the event and there will be a coffee truck on site.
The TAG Gallery is open during the markets for people to wander in and to have a browse.
Admission into the gallery is free.
The next TAG Gallery market is expected to be held on December 3.
For more information see tilligerryartsgroup.com or visit the Tilligerry Arts Group Inc Facebook page.
