Tilligerry Arts Group to host artisan markets in Lemon Tree Passage on Sunday, April 23

April 18 2023 - 12:30pm
There will be up to 40 stalls at TAG Gallery's market on Sunday, April 23. The market will run in McCann Park from 9am-1pm.
Check out art and meet the artisans from Tilligerry Arts Group (TAG) Gallery during its biannual markets on Sunday, April 23.

