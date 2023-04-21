Port Stephens Examiner
Raymond Terrace park redevelopment and new commemorative precinct to be unveiled on Anzac Day

Ellie-Marie Watts
Ellie-Marie Watts
April 21 2023 - 5:00pm
The redevelopment of Anzac Park in Raymond Terrace, including the removal and replacement of the commemorative wall, will be unveiled on Anzac Day.
Anzac Day in Raymond Terrace will be especially memorable this year with the redevelopment of the town's commemorative precinct to be unveiled and a special tribute made to Vietnam and Korean War veterans.

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

