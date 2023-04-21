Anzac Day in Raymond Terrace will be especially memorable this year with the redevelopment of the town's commemorative precinct to be unveiled and a special tribute made to Vietnam and Korean War veterans.
The April 25 service will be the first in Anzac Park since undergoing $160,000 worth of works to upgrade and modernise the space, which has included removing the commemorative wall and constructing a new sandstone one along the boundary fence with Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.
"The overall impact of this work will create a new environment for reverent reflection within Anzac Park while opening up the vistas within the park so that attendees to services can gather safely to view proceedings instead of having to gather on adjacent roadways, the roundabout and carparks as currently occurs," RSL sub-branch president Vic Jones said.
The redevelopment has been five years in the making, but was boosted in the past 18 months by two federal grants. The sub-branch has also put $75,000 into the project, which is supported by Port Stephens Council.
Anzac Day in 2023 will mark a number of important milestones in Australia's war history, including the 108th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings and the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
Additionally, June will mark two years since the last ADF personnel withdrew from Afghanistan and July 27 will be the 70th anniversary of when an armistice was signed to end the fighting in Korea.
Mr Jones said Raymond Terrace would commemorate these anniversaries in its two services on Anzac Day.
During its dawn service this year, the Raymond Terrace RSL Sub-Branch will honour six of its members who are Korean and Vietnam War veterans.
"While it is our solemn responsibility to never forget the service and sacrifices made by those past generations of veterans who answered the call to arms to fight for Australia and defend the freedoms and principles our nation was founded upon, and which we promote internationally, it is equally important that we show our respect and thanks to those veterans of more recent conflicts who are still among us today, and whom we can publicly honour in person," Mr Jones said.
"Shamefully, when some Vietnam veterans returned to Australia from their tours of duty they were given no fanfare, and some were met with indifference and outright hostility by elements of the public, and even the RSL at the time.
"Years later attitudes changed and steps were taken to show appropriate recognition for the service these veterans had given.
"On this anniversary, we take the opportunity of again personally thanking our Vietnam veterans for their service to our country."
An inauguration of the new Anzac Park infrastructure and landscaping, and the unveiling of a dedication plaque on the new commemorative wall, will be conducted during the main service on April 25.
This will be preceded by a march down William Street to Anzac Park.
Elsewhere in Port Stephens, Anzac Day marches and services return to Nelson Bay, Medowie, Tanilba Bay, Karuah and Seaham.
This year, Tomaree Museum Association is hosting a free WWII exhibition at the Port Stephens Visitor Information Centre in Nelson Bay, which will be available to see from 10am-2pm on April 25.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
