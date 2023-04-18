A bumper line up has been put together for Youth Week in Port Stephens featuring a range of free events that will help young people connect, build skills and inspire the next generation of community leaders.
Port Stephens Council Acting Mayor Giacamo Arnott said Youth Week, which will run Thursday, April 20 to Saturday, April 29, is a celebration of the amazing young people who live in our community.
"Youth Week is organised by young people for young people. It provides an opportunity to share ideas, showcase talents and have a say on matters important to you," he said.
"Community connection, participation and celebration are the foundations of this year's program which include native gardening workshops, chill out zones at our Youth Week Lounges, outdoor cinema events, and an inaugural Active Fest where young people can get active with sports activities."
Many of the council's Youth Week events have been made possible this year thanks to funding from the NSW Government, through the Community Sport Rebuild and Recovery Package and School holiday break program.
The NSW Government's Office of Sport and the council will host Active Fest at King Park Sports Complex in Raymond Terrace on Friday, April 21. The free event gives youths a chance to take part in sporty activities, climb ninja park inflatables and check out stalls.
There will be come and try sessions, a chance to meet representative from local sport clubs who are seeking player registrations plus an opportunity to link with free Port Stephens youth mental service Jupiter.
Another highlight in the 2023 program is the Youth Week Lounges, which will be available at Raymond Terrace and Tomaree libraries on Friday, April 21.
There will also be outdoor cinema events held in Lemon Tree Passage, Raymond Terrace and Nelson Bay on April 22, April 23 and April 29 respectively.
Youth Week is one aspect of the council's focus on youth, guided by the Port Stephens Council Youth Strategy 2020-2025 was developed in partnership with young people to help shape priorities for the future.
"Our Youth Strategy provided genuine insights into the priorities and values of young people across our community. With these priorities in mind, we continue to work on new opportunities to engage our youth in decision making for their place. Youth Week is a really good way to promote these messages and make sure the voices of our young people are heard," Amber Herrmann from the council said.
"We want to hear their views on local issues, topics of concern and raise the profile of young people across our community."
Healthy Habitats
Thursday, April 20: Nyrang Reserve, Lemon Tree Passage. Time: 10am-1pm. Cost: Free but registration required.
Are you a young person who's interested in the environment/conservation? Join Port Stephens Council for a 'garden-flip' to convert overgrown bush into a pollinator attractive garden and go on an educational walk and talk on the endangered ecological community and look at the unique plant species found there. The event includes a including free lunch and plant giveaway. Register online at portstephens.nsw.gov.au.
Youth Lounge
Friday, April 21: Raymond Terrace and Tomaree Library. Time: 3pm-5pm. Cost: Free
Pizza, games, badge making and more will be available at Tomaree Library while youth can compete in the original 90s SNES Super Mario Kart and enjoy pizza at Raymond Terrace Library.
Active Fest
Friday, April 21: King Park Sports Complex, Raymond Terrace. Time: 10am-1pm. Cost: Free
Experience a range of sports and activities, meet some local sporting heroes and most of all - have fun. Free sporty activities, stalls, inflatable obstacles and live DJ. Supported by NSW Office of Sport.
Outdoor Cinema
Saturday, April 22: Henderson Park, Lemon Tree Passage. Time: 5.30pm-9pm. Cost: Free
Free screening of The Lost City (rated M). Relax on the comfy bean bags, grab some free popcorn or a snack from GF Donuts.
Outdoor Cinema
Sunday, April 23: Lakeside Park, Raymond Terrace (next to skatepark). Time: 5.30pm-8pm. Cost: Free
Free screening of The Lost City (rated M). Relax on the comfy bean bags, grab some free popcorn or a snack from GF Donuts.
Outdoor Cinema
Saturday, April 29: Fly Point Park, Nelson Bay. Time: 5.30pm-8.30pm. Cost: Free
Free screening of Charlie & the Chocolate Factory. Relax on the comfy bean bags, grab some free popcorn or a snack from GF Donuts.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.