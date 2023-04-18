Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens youth invited to connect, participate and celebrate during Youth Week 2023

Updated April 18 2023 - 5:37pm, first published 5:30pm
There will be three outdoor cinema events held across Port Stephens during 2023 Youth Week, running April 20-29. They are part of a packed program of events for youth.
There will be three outdoor cinema events held across Port Stephens during 2023 Youth Week, running April 20-29. They are part of a packed program of events for youth.

A bumper line up has been put together for Youth Week in Port Stephens featuring a range of free events that will help young people connect, build skills and inspire the next generation of community leaders.

