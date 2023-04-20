For the month of May, Artisan Collective Port Stephens is hosting two talented and award-winning artists in their exhibition space - Linda Lunnon and Marian Fox.
Lunnon grew up in rural Australia and lives in North Rothbury.
She worked in environmental science before discovering the Natural History Illustration degree at the University of Newcastle.
In her final year of study, Lunnon was honoured to receive the Margaret Senior Wildlife Illustration Award for her final major project.
Her work for the Nelson Bay exhibition will be on scratchboard, a board covered in a thin, smooth layer of white kaolin clay and sprayed with black ink that is etched into using sharp tools, revealing the white or colour underneath.
Lunnon draws inspiration from her travels and observations of the natural world, and particularly enjoys creating both animal and people portraits that capture character, emotion and fleeting expressions.
Her work has been recognised nationally and internationally in various art prizes and exhibitions, and her pieces are held in private collections in Australia, United Kingdom, Canada and the United States.
Fox is a ceramic artist born from Victoria.
She creates one-off, bold, large scale hand-built ceramics inspired by nature, colour and pattern.
Fox aims to unite these elements creating work where the colour and patterns work to highlight and exaggerate the shape of the vessel.
She has exhibited in Australia and in France and has work in private collections in both countries, and has been the recipient of ceramic and 3D awards.
Fox's work, created for the Artisan Collective in Port Stephens, has been inspired by the local environment; including its colours, the coastline, the corrugations of the shoreline, and the repetition we see in the natural environment.
She uses these elements to create pattern and texture in her vessels that remind us of nature.
Artisan Collective is an artist-run gallery located at d'Albora Marina and is open seven days.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.