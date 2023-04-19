Friendship group visits Westpac helicopter

We all know what a fantastic job the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service perform and the Port Stephens Friendship Group's in early April reinforced this position.
Visiting members of the friendship group were lucky enough to see a helicopter going through its maintenance after morning tea that was provided by the Red Shirt volunteers.
The group's guide provided them with an extensive description of the procedure which takes more than nine weeks as it was one activity that must occur every four years for each helicopter in the fleet of four.
The detailed work was reinforced by the meticulous methods and a hanger which was safe and clean.
The group provided Westpac with a donation which was presented by president Keith Hobbs.
The group followed with lunch at Wests New Lambton.
The Friendship Group has a very interesting series of trips organised in the next few months with and 8-day trip to North NSW Tablelands in April and a ferry trip on the Wangi Queen in May with others to follow. If you would like to enjoy some social activity or are new in the area, come and join us for a laugh or two during our monthly activities. We provide a monthly Newsletter to keep us all involved.
Contact Keith Hobbs, President 0417 439 632
