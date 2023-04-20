Road reconstruction and road widening from Lemon Tree Passage Road roundabout to King Albert Avenue

Road widening will include road shoulders and line marking and will be 8m wide

There will be primarily flush kerb on the road pavement edge, and kerb and guttering as required by drainage design

Roadside swale drains will be retained and reshaped to maximize stormwater infiltration into the natural ground

Intersections will be formalized with kerb returns

Minor adjustments to the shared path at intersections to tie into the new kerbs

Driveways will be reconstructed with a concrete v-drain allowing water to drain across each driveway