A tender for the Avenue of the Allies upgrade is out and Port Stephens Council expects the works will begin quickly once the tender is awarded.
The $1.4 million upgrade to the residential street between the historical Tanilba Bay gates to King Albert Avenue will address some of it long complained about issues - poor road surface and lack of kerbing and guttering leading to localised flooding.
Additionally the works, funded by Port Stephens Council and the NSW Government, will include the installation of electrical conduits the future lighting of the Avenue's gates.
"The works for the Avenue of the Allies are currently out for tender," Phil Miles, the council's section manager for capital works, said.
"We aren't able to provide a timeframe of when the construction will commence as it will largely depend on the capacity of the awarded contractor.
"We will provide an update on the likely commencement, subject to weather impacts once the tender is awarded."
The Avenue of the Allies works are aimed at improving the condition of the existing road and making it safer for road users, the council said.
A full road reconstruction and road widening will be completed at the Avenue of the Allies between Poilus Parade and King Albert Avenue.
Sections of the road in Tanilba Bay will be widened to allow for two vehicles to safely pass one another.
The works will include drainage improvements and intersection upgrades with the other roads that cross with Avenue of the Allies.
The council secured $787,831 from the NSW Government's $500 million Fixing Local Roads program to help fund the project.
The project is to include the following:
