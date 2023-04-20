Port Stephens Examiner
Tanilba Bay: Tender out for $1.4m Avenue of the Allies upgrade

Updated May 10 2023 - 12:32pm, first published April 20 2023 - 11:00am
A full road reconstruction and road widening will be completed at the Avenue of the Allies once a tender is awarded to carry out the $1.4 million project.
A tender for the Avenue of the Allies upgrade is out and Port Stephens Council expects the works will begin quickly once the tender is awarded.

