Daredevil bike riders and a travelling fishing show will be two of the highlights at the Hunter Valley Outdoor Show which will be held at Maitland Showground next month.
The three-day event, formerly known as the Hunter Valley Caravan, Camping, 4WD, Fish and Boat Show, has been hugely successful for many years.
Part of this success is it's family focus and the many new and different offerings on show for those who love exploring the great outdoors.
The 2023 event, set down for May 26, 27 and 28, showcases the latest and greatest in product and services, tents, campers, trailers, caravans, 4WDrives and accessories, plus a huge range of camping accessories.
Each show-goer receives an entry into a competition for the chance to win a $9995 4WD accessory prize donated by Active 4x4. The prize will be drawn at 4pm on Sunday, May 28. You do not need to be on site to win.
Thousands of products from more than 800 companies will be on display over the three days. There will also be an opportunity for free educational entertainment with a family focus.
Visitors will also have the chance to meet "Cookie" from the Australian Travelling Fishing Show. He will demonstrate how to catch those pesky elusive fish with his fish lure demonstrations.
World champion bike rider Jack Field from Flair Action Sports will be another attraction over the weekend.
Get up close and personal with Australia's reptiles with the Jabiru Wildlife Show, and learn how to manage interactions with Australian snake species, mitigating snake bite risk along with learning the correct application of current First Aid techniques.
For all show and exhibitor information, visit www.ruralscene.com.au where you will find the exhibitor and product listing, discount vouchers or follow us on Facebook for a chance to win free tickets to the show.
Gates are open 9am-5pm on Friday and Saturday, May 26-27, and 9am-4pm on Sunday, May 28.
Tickets cost $16 for adults and $12 for pensioners and concession. Children up to 16 are free to enter when accompanied by an adult.
