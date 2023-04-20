Jacob Ridgeway may have picked the worst week in modern history to release his second single.
It was the end of February 2020 and the Newcastle and Port Stephens songwriter had a hot new track, I'm Not Coming Home, that he couldn't wait to share with the world.
"I released [the single] on the 28th of Feb, 2020," he recalls.
The first Australian citizen to succumb to COVID-19 died on March 1.
You know the rest.
"I had a gig at the Vanguard with Emily Wurramara," Ridgeway says. "Then everything was absolutely derailed. Gigs were cancelled. The only thing that was on radio and socials was pandemic talk. So it very much got drowned out."
Ridgeway is taking, as the Americans might say, a do-over.
I'm Not Coming Home is a smouldering soul track co-written with Ryan Cornish.
During pandemic lockdowns Ridgeway experimented with his live set-up, which led him to also re-record his 2019 single Bullyman as Bullyman (Reimagined).
Now I'm Not Coming Home has been reinterpreted too.
Related Reading
Ridgeway's new EP features the song in a number of forms - the original radio cut and a version that features hip hop artist Mr Rhodes, plus remixes by Fox Control, the pseudonym of producer Huw Jones.
"We started playing the songs a little differently," Ridgeway says. "My mate, Mr Rhodes, spoke about always wanting to put a verse in that middle section, in the instrumental. So I was like, let's just go for it. I enjoy the colour and the contrast."
Ridgeway and Cornish collaborated on how their experiences would be explored in the song. For Ridgeway's part, he returned to decade-old inner turmoil.
"I wrote about a mindset that I was in," he says. "The place I was at mentally - I just wasn't the person that my parents raised me to be. But there was hope there, like the fact that I had the realisation to move away 10 years ago [from Newcastle], which led me to make music."
Ridgeway, a proud Worimi and Gamilaroi man, was born in Newcastle but lived in Dubbo until he was six, before moving back to the Hunter where he grew up in Raymond Terrace.
The singer relocated to Queensland in 2013 before returning to Newcastle in 2017.
It was life away from home where his journey as a performing musician began.
Ridgeway entered a Queensland Youth Parliament Program and was paired with an arts student who recognised his talents.
"The person I was roomed with was at the Aboriginal Centre of Performing Arts up there," Ridgeway says. "I got sprung singing in the shower, because I never sang in front of anyone. I played footy at home - I was kicked out of music class."
Ridgeway took the dive into music and has since featured at a long list of major events, from the Queensland Music Festival, to performing as the lead tenor vocalist for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games closing ceremony and touring Canada with the Conservatorium's dynamic Echology chamber choir.
He's also performed at NRL All-Stars and Indigenous rounds and appeared on the 2015 season of X-Factor.
In the realm of popular live music Ridgeway has shared a stage or collaborated with the likes of Jessica Mauboy, Kevin Bennett, Troy Cassar-Daley, Urthboy, The Veronicas and Archie Roach.
But while Ridgeway continues to kick goals at a national level, he remains an outsider in his hometown.
When he played rugby league as a teenager, it was difficult to gain the respect of his peers.
Ridgeway recalls "copping shit" when, after spending the day navigating Australian Idol auditions, he turned up to play a match for South Newcastle. Players soon noticed the Idol contestant band on his wrist.
In the world of Newcastle rugby league, punk and rock music were very much the cours du jour.
"Newcastle's synonymous with pub rock, whether it be country rock, prog-rock or indie," he says. "That is Newcastle's identity. Anyone that I know that has gone down the pop or RnB route, has had more luck doing it elsewhere. I still get more work outside of home because, from a bill perspective, my music doesn't necessarily fit a lot of the other acts in town. I don't get the artistic opportunity in Newcastle because of the genre difference."
But Ridgeway's tastes are broad, spanning from heavy bands like Slipknot to mainstream country and, accordingly, his music stands at an intersection of influences.
"A lot of my songwriting is that country and pop mix, that love I have for storytelling, the RnB melody, the hip hop production, and finding a blend between those," he says, "and also not being afraid to go left-of-field. I just want to make music and put it out - if it's a completely different genre to last time, then so be it. It's a reflection of what I've grown up with."
I'm Not Coming Home is out now.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.