Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

Lawn Bowls: New Marlin celebrates singles success

By Warren Shipley
Updated April 20 2023 - 11:36am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jono Davis in 2022 after claiming his second NSW Open State Champion of Club Champions Singles title. Picture by Bowls NSW
Jono Davis in 2022 after claiming his second NSW Open State Champion of Club Champions Singles title. Picture by Bowls NSW

Nelson Bay Marlins newest recruit Jono Davis has continued his exceptional singles run by claiming the Zone 2 major singles last Sunday (April 16).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.