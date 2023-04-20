Lawn Bowls: New Marlin celebrates singles success

Nelson Bay Marlins newest recruit Jono Davis has continued his exceptional singles run by claiming the Zone 2 major singles last Sunday (April 16).
Davis is the current Australian Champion of Club Champions, which he won last October, and his form has continued with a 25-12 win over Paul Cousins (East Maitland) in the blue-ribbon zone event. In the semi-finals, Davis got the better of clubmate Kane Coulls 25-13, and Cousins defeated Jets player Shane Evans 25-15.
It was with scores at 11 each that Davis made his move, scoring a four, which Cousins was unable to peg back. Davis stormed away to victory.
At Soldiers Point it was the local Peter Smith emerging victorious in the reserve singles, winning the final 25-10 over Ben Rowsell (Raymond Terrace) in a dominant display of draw-shot bowling.
On Sunday at Valentine, the final of the Senior Singles will be contested, in which NSW Hall of Famer Sam Laguzza will battle the local hope Terry Barnett, starting at 10am.
Laguzza defeated East Maitland's Clay Parker 25-18, while Barnett was too strong for Robert Atkins (Redhead) 25-12.
Laguzza is one of only eight Zone 2 members to have claimed the Open grand slam and has won the Open major singles on five occasions.
But this will be the first time, he he or Barnett wins this event. It will also be the first for Charlestown or the fourth crown for Valentine.
Section 1 frontrunners Raymond Terrace (30) take on Charlestown (11) at 5pm Saturday, April 22.
Soldiers Point (19) travel to Maitland City (10) for a 9:30am fixture and East Maitland (18) will host Belmont (2). In section two, Beresfield (18.5) host Cardiff (9), Leaders Nelson Bay (28) welcome Valentine (2) and Kurri (22) travel to Windale-Gateshead (10.5).
Grades two to seven will contest round eight.
