Port Stephens Council will look at rezoning land in Salamander Bay identified as key koala habitat in a bid to ensure the long term protection of the animals.
East ward councillor Leah Anderson's motion to investigate rezoning council-owned land in Homestead Street and Diemars Road from 'public recreation' to 'environmental conservation' was approved at the April 11 meeting of council.
Cr Anderson said the land in and around Stoney Ridge Reserve is recognised as key koala habitat and one of the most important release sites for Port Stephens Koala Hospital, of which she is a volunteer.
"The site is subject to a number of environmental constraints including koala habitat, flooding and endangered ecological communities all of which would make it very difficult to use for any type of urban development," Cr Anderson said.
"It's our responsibility as a council to ensure that we do as much as we can to protect and conserve koala habitat across Port Stephens. By rezoning this land, we can ensure that this important koala movement corridor is retained and protected into the future."
The council will now prepare a planning proposal to rezone land at 22 and 30 Homestead Street and 1 Diemars Road, and prepare an environmental management plan to "facilitate koala feed tree planting and the relocation of rehabilitated koalas from the Port Stephens Koala Hospital".
This isn't a solution for koala protection but it will have a big impact and forms part of a multi-layered approach to koala protection in Port Stephens.- Port Stephens Koalas president Ron Land
Council staff will also prepare a report outlining the process and costs associated with the rezoning of the land.
Port Stephens is home to one of the last remaining koala populations on the east coast of Australia, however numbers are in decline.
It is estimated that there are about 250 wild koalas left in Port Stephens.
Port Stephens Koalas president Ron Land said the land in Homestead Street is a "critical koala habitat" and "one of the most important koala release sites on the Tomaree Peninsula".
"The area around of Stoney Ridge Reserve is adjacent to some of the last remnants of active koala habitat. This land provides connectivity for koalas that live and move through this space," Mr Land said.
"By protecting this land, we can help koalas survive in our urban space. This isn't a solution for koala protection but it will have a big impact and forms part of a multi-layered approach to koala protection in Port Stephens.
"Over the last year, almost 60 koalas were admitted to Port Stephens Koala Hospital. Once the koalas have recovered, it's important that we have safe locations to release them back into the wild where they can move freely and have access to food."
The rezoning plan follows on the heels from a Labor election pledge of $2 million to the One Mile-based koala hospital to provide more veterinary, nursing and surgical procedures over the next four years.
Acting Mayor Giacomo Arnott added that "future proofing" the land from urban development will improve the protection of the Salamander Bay koala population.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
