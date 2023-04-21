Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens Council to investigate 'future proofing' key koala habitat in Salamander Bay

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated April 21 2023 - 11:17am, first published 10:30am
Port Stephens Council will look at rezoning land in Salamander Bay identified as key koala habitat in a bid to ensure the long term protection of the animals.

