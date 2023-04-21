Whether you're considering buying an electric vehicle, already own one or simply want to know what all the fuss is about, Renew Hunter Region Branch has you covered.
The sustainable living advocacy and education group will host a seminar at Tilligerry Habitat in May to provide information about owning electric vehicles, otherwise known as EVs.
"There'll be no sales pitch or glitzy gimmicks - only the genuine perspectives and expertise of local EV owners and their personal experiences," Renew Hunter Region Branch convenor Ewa Meyer said.
Among those set to talk at the event is Lemon Tree Passage resident, Renew committee member and EV owner Les Pinney.
A former vehicle technician who has been involved in environmental advocacy for more than 45 years, Mr Pinney will share an 'owners perspective on electric vehicles' during the event.
He said he is excited to be part of the move towards the "total electrification of vehicles", as well as of homes.
"I recently attended, along with 14,000 others, the first Australian Fully Charged live event in Sydney, focused on electric vehicles. It showed us all that the future is here," he said.
"My presentation will outline the different types of electric vehicles... and I will be discussing the practical considerations of owning an EV such as charging, running costs and batteries. I will also be taking a look at what the future of EV's might look like."
Fellow Renew committee member Ian Porter will host a panel discussion including a Q&A between EV owners and the audience.
"Renew members have a wealth of knowledge and experience between them, and several are professionals in related fields. We will also have the latest electrifying news from Port Stephens, the Hunter region and beyond," Ms Meyer said.
The afternoon will also give event attendees the opportunity to inspect nine different models of EVs ranging from Tesla to Volvo, Hyundai and Nissan, and chat with their owners.
Specialist EV charger installer, Ryan Wilcox from Fixer Electrical, will be on hand to answer more detailed questions about charging options.
"While people are chatting to EV owners or having a cuppa, there will also be an opportunity to socialise and meet local group members such as Renew Hunter Region Branch, Tilligerry Habitat, Raymond Terrace Boomerang Bags, EcoNetwork, and Climate Action Port Stephens. Local e-bikers will also be on hand to share their experiences with those considering what it's like to cycle electric," Ms Meyer said.
The Travelling Electric event will be held at Tilligerry Habitat in Tanilba Bay from 2pm on Sunday, May 7. It is a free event but registration is required: renew.ecops.au/travelelectric
The event follows on the heels of Port Stephens Council endorsing a new EV strategy at the April 11 meeting.
The council acknowledged the NSW Electric Vehicle Strategy and endorsed a number of actions to support EV inclusion in Port Stephens, including amending the Development Control Plan 2014 to include requirements for new development to be 'EV ready'.
It also approved the development of an Expressions of Interest process relating to opportunities for EV charging providers to be installed and publicly available on council-owned property.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
