Call for residents to join new council advisory group

Port Stephens residents are being invited to join a new advisory group that will be focused on guiding communication and engagement programs for key council projects.
Acting Mayor Giacomo Arnott said the advisory group was identified as a high priority in the Communications and Engagement Strategy adopted in November 2022 and reflects Port Stephens Council's commitment to "listening to the voice of our community".
"We know our community wants to be involved in decision making for their place, and this advisory group is the result of years of work by councillors and the council to make that a reality," he said.
"The advisory group will work with councillors and staff to determine who council should engage with, how we deliver communications and what type of feedback we need to gather to deliver better results.
"There's no better way to ensure we're representing the diverse voices across our community than tapping into local experts that know their places best."
Cr Arnott paid tribute to councillor Leah Anderson who he said has "worked tirelessly" to make the Communications and Engagement Advisory Group become a reality.
The council's group manager, Steve Peart, said the advisory group is designed to ensure representation from all sectors of the community.
"We're asking for community representatives who live, work or study in Port Stephens, have strong community networks and a desire to participate in best practice," Mr Peart said.
"We want to hear from a broad range of residents and to help this, we've made the process as inclusive as possible with applications being accepted in multiple format - in writing or via video and audio.
"The meetings will also be held both online and face to face, making them accessible to those that can't travel to face to face meetings or those with caring requirements.
"By working together, we can gain a greater understanding of the communities' priorities and ultimately, deliver outcomes that improve the liveability and wellbeing of those that live, work and visit Port Stephens. We look forward to seeing the benefit community insight will bring to high impact projects."
The group will operate under a Terms of Reference that was adopted by the council at the April 11 meeting.
Expression of interests to join the advisory group are open until midnight on May 10 at: portstephens.nsw.gov.au/council/committees-and-advisory-panels
