Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News
Roads

Port Stephens Council closes Gan Gan Road again after $770,000 worth works due to safety concerns

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated April 21 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prior to its brief reopening this week, Gan Gan Road had been closed for a number of weeks while undergoing upgrades to the Nelson Bay Road intersection (pictured) and an 800 metre section of the road. Picture by Port Stephens Council
Prior to its brief reopening this week, Gan Gan Road had been closed for a number of weeks while undergoing upgrades to the Nelson Bay Road intersection (pictured) and an 800 metre section of the road. Picture by Port Stephens Council

Port Stephens Council has defended its decision to close Gan Gan Road less than a week after it was reopened following $770,000 worth of upgrades, saying it is due to safety concerns.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.