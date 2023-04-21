The Royal Australian Air Force will conduct flypasts around Port Stephens and the Hunter on Tuesday, April 25 in support of Anzac Day.
In Port Stephens, a F-35A Lightning II aircraft will fly over Anzac Day services in Raymond Terrace, Tanilba Bay and Nelson Bay.
A F-35A will also fly over services in Tea Gardens, Cessnock, Wangi Wangi, Belmont, Red Head, Kurri Kurri and Newcastle on Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, a P-8A Poseidon Aircraft is set to flypast the Rathmines Catalina Association in Lake Macquarie on Tuesday afternoon.
The RAAF said flying is subject to variables including air traffic control requirements, weather, and operational availability.
"As such, flypasts and displays may be subject to cancellation at short notice."
Port Stephens
10.53am: Anzac Park, Raymond Terrace
10.55 am: Tilligerry RSL Sports Club, Tanilba Bay
11.10am: Nelson Bay RSL, Nelson Bay
Hunter
9.48am: Wangi Wangi RSL Club, Watkins Road
9.49am: Belmont RSL, Belmont
10am: City Of Newcastle RSL, Newcastle
11.02am: Redhead Community War Memorial, Redhead
11.10am: Anzac Park, Tea Gardens
11.19am: Rotary Park, Kurri Kurri
11.20am: Cessnock Cenotaph and Aberdare Veterans Memorial Park
1pm: Rathmines Catalina Association (P-8A Poseidon Aircraft)
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.