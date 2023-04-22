Port Stephens Council is calling on residents to join the Medowie Town Team to help make the newly endorsed Medowie Place Plan come to life.
As part of the Plan actions, Medowie's streetscapes will be upgraded to create a main street that prioritises pedestrians and new shared pathways to help connect the community to the town centre.
"I know there's already some Medowie community groups who are itching to get started on some of the community-led initiatives," Medowie resident and councillor Jason Wells said.
"In the last round of feedback, 32 people in Medowie were interested in joining a Medowie Town Team to support the implementation of the Plan."
The Town Teams movement is run by a non-profit company to help communities to connect, organise and act to regenerate the fabric of their neighbourhoods and to create better places.
It is a similar concept to the 7-Day Makeover in which Medowie is familiar with, where passionate residents put in the work to transform their community.
More than 200 volunteers helped to upgrade the Medowie town centre in just seven days in April-May of 2021.
Port Stephens Council is the first in NSW to promote the Town Teams approach and will work with the Medowie community to "create vibrant places that support the social wellbeing and enhance liveability".
The first Medowie Town Team events will be held Monday, May 15 at 10.30am and 5.30pm, with both sessions including a presentation by the council and the Town Teams crew, hands-on activities, complimentary child minding facilities and lunch or dinner for participants.
The Medowie Place Plan was unanimously adopted at the April 11 meeting of council following a extensive community consultation.
"It's terrific to see this plan come to fruition," central ward councillor Chris Doohan said.
"I know the Medowie 7-day Makeover was an inspirational event that brought the community together and has driven council to listen and act on the aspirations of our people."
Cr Wells, who also represents Medowie and central ward, said the community have driven the development of the Place Plan.
"When the draft place plan was put on public exhibition, it was great to see the range of feedback provided by the community," he said.
"I was so pleased to meet with council staff after the exhibition period and hear how the place plan had been modified to reflect the range of quality feedback put forward by members of the community."
A key action of the Place Plan is to expand the town centre, which has been done by rezoning the land at 38 Ferodale Road.
The 7.6 hectare block of land was bought by Port Stephens Council for an undisclosed sum in 2021 for "mixed residential and recreational use" to cater for town's the projected growth in the next 20 years.
"Medowie has grown so much over the last few years - its central location and proximity to Williamtown, Raymond Terrace and Newcastle is a huge drawcard for young families and retirees," Acting Mayor Giacomo Arnott said.
"We know Medowie will continue to change and we need to ensure the services and facilities are available to cater for the growing population."
Attendance to the Medowie Town Team events at Medowie Social on May 15 is free but registration is required as sessions are limited to 80 people. Register by May 5 via pscouncil.info/TownTeamsLaunch.
The draft Medowie Place Plan
