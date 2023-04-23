Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

'The world's very best' to play at FIFA Women's World Cup 2023

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
April 23 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Women's World Cup is upon us, with 32 teams set to compete across Australia and New Zealand from July.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.