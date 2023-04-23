The Women's World Cup is upon us, with 32 teams set to compete across Australia and New Zealand from July.
The tournament, which has been played every fourth year since 1991, will be hosted across nine cities.
Both countries will host a semi-final each. The final is to be played at Stadium Australia in Sydney. More than 1.5 million people are predicted to attend the 64 matches across the tournament.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the 2023 cup "will not only showcase the world's very best players, but will provide a powerful platform to unite and inspire people".
The event will kick off at 5pm AEST on July 20, with an opening ceremony and game between New Zealand and Norway. Crowds of about 100,00 are expected,
Australia's Matildas will play just three hours later in Sydney against the Republic of Ireland.
The United States, Germany and Sweden - current first, second and third on the leader board respectively - will be teams to watch.
Over 500,000 tickets have already been sold for the matches. 'Last minute' tickets are now available on the FIFA website, starting at $20 for an adult ticket. Quarter-final tickets are still available, along with the match for third place. Semi-finals and the final game have sold out.
This World Cup is set to be a big one for Australia's team, the Matildas, who are ranked 10 in the world.
The team will feature in a six-part Disney+ documentary, airing April 26. All episodes will be available from air date.
'Matildas: The World At Our Feet' will feature world-famous athletes like Sam Kerr and Ellie Carpenter. It tells stories of the team across a year, both on and off pitch.
"It's been an incredible experience sharing our journeys with Disney+, both on the field and off, and I can't wait for the world to see our true love, dedication and passion for the game and our country," Matilda forward Ms Kerr said.
The series is directed by Katie Bender Wynn, who previously made a documentary about Australian Olympic freestyle skier gold medalist Lydia Lassila.
"I'm so proud to be able to share this incredible story of our treasured national women's team and its players," Ms Bender Wynn said.
"Showcasing diversity, inclusion, mateship, resilience and the importance of role models, the series offers an intimate look into the players' lives and how they continue to challenge the status quo."
The series is hoped to hype fans ahead of this year's World Cup.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.