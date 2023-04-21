Bradley Stephen Close - whose bungled armed robbery of a man resulted in a citizen's arrest at Port Stephens - has been sentenced to a maximum of three years and nine months in jail.
In summarising the facts of the case in Newcastle District Court on Friday, Judge Peter McGrath said Close used a fishing knife to threaten and demand cash from the 39-year-old who was out walking with his daughters - aged 13 and 14 - at Anna Bay on March 28 last year.
The court heard that the man laughed at Close, who was wearing a balaclava, and asked "are you serious" when he first appeared.
Close moved the blade within 1cm of the man's sternum, at which point the 39-year-old swiped at the knife with one hand and punched Close in the face with the other - knocking him to the ground.
The man pinned Close as the would-be robber repeatedly told him he was sorry.
"[The man] called the police while standing on Mr Close's chest with one of his feet while Mr Close was still lying on his back on the ground," Judge McGrath said in court on Friday.
"The facts record that Mr Close kept saying 'I'm sorry bro, I'm sorry. I'm a f***ing idiot'."
Police soon arrived and arrested him.
The 24-year-old also pleaded guilty to two hold-ups at Subway restaurants at Cameron Park and Heatherbrae in the fortnight before he was arrested.
The court heard that Close entered the Cameron Park eatery on the evening of March 14 and demanded cash from the two employees working there - a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old.
Close lifted his shirt to show the teenagers a wooden handle sticking out of a leather sheath - which looked like a knife handle. He took $835 from the till.
Six days later, at the Heatherbrae store, Close approached the manager and showed him the handle and sheath tucked into his pants as he demanded money.
That time, he got away with $140.
The court heard that Close had become addicted to Xanax following a car crash that took place when he was younger and feeding that habit had been motivation for the hold-ups and attempted robbery at Anna Bay.
Close remained at Cessnock jail and watched via video link at the sentencing took place at Newcastle courthouse on Friday.
Judge McGrath set his non-parole period at two years, meaning he will be eligible for release in March 2024.
He has been in custody since his arrest last March.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.