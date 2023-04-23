Port Stephens Examiner
Bradley Stephen Close sentenced to jail for threatening man with knife at Anna Bay, hold-ups at Cameron Park and Heatherbrae Subway

By Nick Bielby
Updated April 24 2023 - 9:16am, first published 7:09am
Newcastle Courthouse. File picture
Newcastle Courthouse. File picture

Bradley Stephen Close - whose bungled armed robbery of a man resulted in a citizen's arrest at Port Stephens - has been sentenced to a maximum of three years and nine months in jail.

