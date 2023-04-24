Port Stephens Examiner
High school student art exhibition at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre

Updated April 24 2023 - 12:30pm, first published 10:00am
Tomaree High School and St Philip's Christian College students are showing their works at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre in Nelson Bay until May 16.
Students from two Tomaree Peninsula high schools are currently exhibiting some of their art works at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre in Nelson Bay.

