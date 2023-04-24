Students from two Tomaree Peninsula high schools are currently exhibiting some of their art works at Port Stephens Community Arts Centre in Nelson Bay.
Works from the Tomaree High School and St Philip's Christian College students range from vibrantly coloured oil pastel works, through acrylic painted still life and Van Gough-style art, to black and white lino cut prints.
"It's wonderful for students to have the opportunity to display and sell their work," gallery manager Di Adamson said.
"With prices starting at $15, these unmounted student works are a chance for gallery visitors to buy an original artwork at very reasonable prices."
Ms Adamson said teachers from both schools have taken on the exhibition opportunity with great enthusiasm, and are discussing ways to collaborate again in the future.
"It's important to give students the opportunity to display their work in a public gallery; it's equally important for the arts centre to be able to embrace more local community artists," she said.
The exhibition continues until May 16.
Gallery visitors can also enjoy centre member's paintings around the theme of fantasy, as well as paintings by featured artist Bev Henry, and ceramics by featured potters Annette Buivydas and Maree Dohnt.
Admission to the gallery is free and everyone is welcome.
The gallery is open Monday to Saturday 10am to 4pm, and Sunday 10am to 1pm.
It's situated on Shoal Bay Road, between Neil Carroll Park and the oval.
