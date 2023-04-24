The Northern Hawks first grade side suffered their fifth straight loss of the season on Sunday while the club's under-19s put on a gutsy winning performance against Cessnock.
Sporting their alternate jerseys for the first time this season, the young Hawks first grade side were extremely willing but errors at key times meant the side struggled to apply the necessary pressure to challenge the seasoned Entrance side.
The Tigers had the Hawks on the back foot as they struggled against the visitors' in your face line speed and quick play.
Boom youngster Cody Hancock continued to impress with a long range first half try after solid lead up work from centre Timanu Alexander.
The Hawks trailed 18-4 at halftime. The home side lost strike five-eight Liam Walsh to an injured ankle early in the second half, compounding the team's injury toll.
A try against the run of play by second rower Joe Murray in the second half, converted by Kiah Cooper, completed the Hawks scoring. Entrance won 32-10.
"The Hawks young players, inexperienced at this level, gave their all for the duration of the match and will benefit in the long term from the experience," club president Andrew Chapman said.
With reserve grade having the bye, a significantly undermanned Hawks under-19s played the first game of the day on Sunday.
The side showed outstanding commitment and courage playing with just 11 people due to injuries and others on representative duties.
They pushed through obvious fatigue to grab the competition points, posting an 18-16 win over the Cessnock Goannas.
Half back Shaq Saunders, who created plenty of attacking plays, prop Jon Page and busy hooker Nate Elkin-McDonald were standouts in an outstanding effort overall.
Hawks first grade next plays Wyong away on Saturday, May 13.
Under-19s take on Lakes at Tomaree No. 1 on Saturday, April 29 from 12.15pm and reserve grade on Sunday, April 30, also at home, from 1.30pm.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.