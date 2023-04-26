Jye Martyn knows firsthand how sport can benefit the body and mind, and now he's the man on the ground helping to link the Hunter Region's Defence community with opportunities to play and grow.
Through Invictus Australia, the RAAF veteran from Medowie is helping to boost the physical and mental wellbeing of Defence members past and present, plus their families, through sport.
"We know that sport can positively impact veterans mental health and physical health," Martyn said.
"What we try and do is be the link between different sporting organisations and the veteran community, to use the power of sport to better the lives of our veteran community."
Invictus Australia, which was formally established and funded in 2021, works to improve veterans lives by partnering with sporting organisations to provide playing opportunities.
One such partnership that Invictus Australia has formed in the past 18 months is with Bowls Australia - a sport that any veteran or serviceperson, injured or not, can participate in.
Invictus Australia's foundation followed a successful Invictus Games - an multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women - held in Sydney in 2018.
"What we saw was that the Games really benefitted the lives of the veteran competitors. What we wanted to do was use that platform to benefit the lives of all of our veteran communities," Martyn said.
Martyn is one of about 14 veteran engagement specialists - roles funded through a three year Australian Government funding agreement of $9 million - that is working nationally to create new partnerships with sporting groups and organisations.
"With a stronger presence on the ground, we are able to make a direct and immediate impact through grassroots sporting programs, events, local activities and beyond," Martyn said.
While based in Port Stephens, home to a RAAF base and strong Defence community, he works across the entire Hunter Region, Sydney and goes out to Tamworth and north to Tweed Heads.
Martyn uses his personal experience with serving and sport to help promote Invictus Australia and educate the veteran community on health and wellbeing.
He never thought he would play soccer again when he was medically discharged from the RAAF with a back injury he sustained while serving in the Middle East in 2019.
"I had a severe back injury that required surgery. I was medically discharged and told I would never play soccer again," he said. "But I was able to find my way back into the sport through adaptive play. Now I give back by coaching and helping connect veterans to sport."
Sporting organisations interested in connecting with Martyn to discuss partnership opportunities can email him at support@invictusaustralia.org.
For more information, follow the Invictus Australia - Northern NSW Community Facebook group.
Want to be the first in the know about news and events in Port Stephens? Sign up for a Port Stephens Examiner subscription for unlimited access to articles from nine Hunter mastheads, breaking news alerts straight to your inbox plus exclusive subscriber offers and competitions: www.portstephensexaminer.com.au/subscribe
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.