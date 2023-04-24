Apex Park was filled with people paying their respects to servicemen and women, past and present, as dawn broke over Nelson Bay on Tuesday.
New Nelson Bay RSL Sub-Branch president Mark Balsarini estimated the dawn service was attended by about 3500 people, but he was most pleased to see many young people among the crowd that overflowed the park.
"I'm always impressed with the turnout but today's, it was fantastic to see," he said.
"It truly does feel like the crowd gets bigger every year and there seems to be more younger people coming in, which is a good thing.
"Getting younger people into the RSL is what we want, what we need. I am glad to see all the young people here this morning. We'll have even more younger people involved during the march [at 10.30am]."
Mr Balsarini has been a member of the Nelson Bay RSL Sub-Branch for about eight years.
He was secretary of the sub-branch before putting his hand up to be president following the death of long-time sub-branch member, Vietnam veteran and president Tom Lupton in February 2023.
Mr Balsarini's son and vice president of the RSL sub-branch, Jordan Balsarini, was the emcee of Tuesday's morning's service.
RAAF Wing Commander Michelle McDermott delivered the Anzac address, the prayer and benediction was lead by RAAF chaplain Squadron Leader Andrew Knox and the Ode by RAAF Leading Aircraftwoman Ella Ranniko.
Dawn broke over the Apex War memorial as the New Zealand and Australian national anthems were played.
The anthems were accompanied by a cacophony of noise from birds, which took flight over the service as light began to break over the memorial.
Even more people are expected to turn out to the main service in Nelson Bay, starting with a march from Nelson Bay Bowling Club down Stockton Street to Apex Park about 10.30am.
The main service will run about 10.45am to 11.45am.
A F-35A Lightning II aircraft is scheduled to fly over the mid-morning Anzac Day services in Raymond Terrace, Tanilba Bay and Nelson Bay.
The 'Bay's Biggest Two-Up' will return to Shoal Bay Country Club's carpark from 12pm.
Other venues doing two-up in Port Stephens on Anzac Day are:
Anzac Day in 2023 will mark a number of important milestones in Australia's war history, including the 108th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings and the 50th anniversary of the end of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War.
Additionally, June will mark two years since the last ADF personnel withdrew from Afghanistan and July 27 will be the 70th anniversary of when an armistice was signed to end the fighting in Korea.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
