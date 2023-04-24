Port Stephens Examiner
Home/Latest News

About 3500 turn out to Apex Park to pay respects at dawn service in Nelson Bay

Ellie-Marie Watts
By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated April 25 2023 - 1:41pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Apex Park was filled with people paying their respects to servicemen and women, past and present, as dawn broke over Nelson Bay on Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie-Marie Watts

Ellie-Marie Watts

Journalist

A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Nelson Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.