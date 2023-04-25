Port Stephens Examiner
Salute to service: Anzac crowds strong in Raymond Terrace as park project unveiled

By Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated April 25 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 5:00pm
It was an Anzac Day to remember in Raymond Terrace this year with record crowds turning out for the first major event to be hosted in the new look Anzac Park commemorative space.

