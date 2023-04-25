Salute to service: Anzac crowds strong in Raymond Terrace as park project unveiled

It was an Anzac Day to remember in Raymond Terrace this year with record crowds turning out for the first major event to be hosted in the new look Anzac Park commemorative space.
The $225,000 redevelopment of Anzac Park was officially unveiled during one of the town's two services on Tuesday, April 25 which also saw the service of Raymond Terrace's own Vietnam and Korean War veterans honoured and a spotlight shone on the service of three brothers who fought in WWI, only one of which returned home.
Six Raymond Terrace RSL Sub-Branch members and Korean and Vietnam War veterans were recognised at the dawn service on Tuesday morning, which was attended by about 800 people.
Instead of a traditional Last Post ceremony, in which the service of one of the 113 individuals listed on the war memorial is highlighted, the service paid tribute to the Korean and Vietnam veterans living in the Raymond Terrace community.
The special recognition was made as 2023 marks the 70th anniversary of the signing of the Korean War Armistice and the 50th anniversary of Australia's involvement in the Vietnam War ending.
"Shamefully, when some Vietnam veterans returned to Australia from their tours of duty they were given no fanfare, and some were met with indifference and outright hostility by elements of the public, and even the RSL at the time," Mr Jones said.
"Years later attitudes changed and steps were taken to show appropriate recognition for the service these veterans had given. On this anniversary, we take the opportunity of again personally thanking our Vietnam veterans for their service to our country."
Anzac Day in 2023 marked a number of important milestones in Australia's war history, including the 108th anniversary of the Gallipoli landings and, looking ahead to June, two years since the last ADF personnel withdrew from Afghanistan.
During her Anzac Day address, Paterson MP Meryl Swanson highlighted these milestones plus the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying it is "a war that reminds us how fragile world peace".
She paid tribute to past and current serving Defence personnel.
"Thank you for your service," she said.
"April 25, 2023 is an important and significant day. It's a day to remember the perils of war and to remember the joys of peace.
"I reflect on our home, y electorate, where we live peacefully today. I am forever grateful for the armed forces that defend not only our country but our home here and our cherished way of life and the things we believe in and are proud of."
During the mid-morning Anzac Day service, a number of currently serving Defence personnel were also recognised. As they accompanied school students to lay a wreath at the war memorial, a brief overview of their service history was read aloud.
The service history of the three Burton brothers from Tomago who enlisted in WWI was highlighted during a Last Post ceremony at the mid-morning service.
This Anzac Day, the stories of Thomas, Samuel and William Burton were read aloud, coming as their descendants sat in the crowd listening.
Barry Burton from East Maitland, whose father William was the only one of the brothers to return home, said it was "very moving" to listen to the reading on Anzac Day.
Samuel was killed in action in France on October 3, 1918, aged 20.
Thomas was killed in action in France on July 26, 1916, aged 26.
William enlisted as a 21 year old in November 1916 and returned home on April 27, 1919.
A project that has been five years in the works, it was only in the past 12 months that the sub-branch secured $90,000 in federal and $60,000 in council grants to add to their own funds, about $75,000, to make the Anzac Park redevelopment dream come true.
The works, the bulk of which have been carried out in the past three months, has included the removal of the old commemorative wall and the construction of a new sandstone one along the boundary fence of Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.
This has opened the park space up to enable even more people to fit in during services.
A new path has been constructed between the war memorial, which has received a clean up, and the new 8m by 2.5m tall commemorative wall with alternating sandstone and black granite panels.
Laser-etched into the granite panels are photographs representing the Navy, Army and Air Force's links to Port Stephens.
The three flag poles that were previously located close to the old commemorative wall have been moved to the front of the war memorial to create an unobstructed path through the park.
Additionally, the park has received wiring and water upgrades and landscaping.
"The sub-branch is very proud of the contribution it has made to bring this project from conception to fruition," Mr Jones said.
"We feel that we've now made a substantial contribution towards creating a commemorative park that will serve our community for generations to come.
"It is our way of thanking the local community for their continued remembrance of the service and sacrifice of our local veterans."
Mr Jones was joined by Ms Swanson, Port Stephens Mayor Ryan Palmer and Edstein Creative Monumental, who created the new commemorative wall, to officially unveil it on Tuesday.
Edsteins is also the company that built the Raymond Terrace war memorial in 1925.
More than 3000 people turned out to the mid-morning service which Raymond Terrace-bred Naval and RAAF chief Neale Merrick said was "great to see".
"I remember coming here in the late 90s with my parents - they both servicemen and women - and there'd be 200 or 300 people. Now, coming here with my own family, it's nice to see such a turn out in Raymond Terrace," he said.
"I think it does justice to the money they've spent on the park. It's beautifully done up now. Hopefully it gets bigger every year."
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.