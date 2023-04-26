Property of the week: 3/197 Soldiers Point Road, Salamander Bay

3/197 Soldiers Point Road, Salamander Bay
The ocean panorama is all-encompassing: water as far as the eye can see from this stunning penthouse right on beautiful Wanda Beach.
The top apartment in an east-facing boutique complex of three, it is perfectly designed to capture those incredible 180-degree views from living and entertaining spaces.
The spacious, light-filled open-plan layout comprises an immaculate gourmet kitchen, lounge and dining that opens to a large L-shaped balcony with glass stacker doors for seamless integration of indoor/outdoor living.
Beautiful polished timber floors and a lustrous coastal palette create a calm and peaceful ambience, enhanced by the sound of gentle waves below.
The vistas stretch across the Port Stephens waterways to the headlands directly east, northward along Soldiers Point and southeasterly across Salamander Bay to Port Stephens, Nelson Bay and beyond.
Directly below the penthouse is the long, sandy stretch of Wanda Beach with palm trees and pristine waters.
Occupying the back wing are the three bedrooms, carpeted for comfort, and a main bathroom with built-in tub.
The main bedroom has a stylish ensuite with walk-in shower, a walk-in robe and large sliding glass doors with French shutters opening to the large rear balcony.
The second bedroom, with mirrored built-in robes and French shutters, also opens to the covered rear balcony.
Features of this stunning apartment include air-conditioning and a double lock-up garage.
The location is fabulous too with some of Port Stephens' top venues a stroll away: Bannisters Port Stephens, Rick Stein's iconic restaurant, Cheeky Dog pub and Soldiers Point Bowling Club.
Close by are The Point restaurant and Deck Cafe at Soldiers Point Marina.
"It's a stunning property," says selling agent Dane Queenan.
"Unbeatable views, terrific location and an opulent penthouse apartment - it really is an opportunity not to be missed."
Unbeatable views, terrific location and an opulent penthouse apartment - it really is an opportunity not to be missed.- Agent Dane Queenan
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.