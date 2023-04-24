Port Stephens Examiner
Sail Port Stephens 2023 off to a stunning start

Updated April 26 2023 - 9:06am, first published April 24 2023 - 5:30pm
Perfect sailing conditions under clear autumn skies set the tone for a glamour opening day of Sail Port Stephens on Monday, April 24 with crews aboard the record fleet of 108 yachts enjoying some of the best and most scenic in-harbour racing on offer in Australia.

Local News

