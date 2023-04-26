Port Stephens Examiner
Eternal flame of remembrance sculpture unveiled at packed Medowie Anzac Day dawn service

Updated April 26 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 1:00pm
Medowie RSL Sub-Branch saw 3000 people attend its dawn service on April 25, 2023 where a new eternal flame sculpture was unveiled and tribute crosses were displayed.
Medowie residents turned out in force to commemorate Anzac Day on Tuesday, April 25 with the dawn service seeing up to 3000 people fill the memorial space that has received some new additions.

