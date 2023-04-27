In what is being hailed a win for 'common sense' and a relief to the thousands of visitors to the popular Tomaree Headland, the public will soon have access to a toilet at the iconic Port Stephens site.
Community groups and Port Stephens Council have worked with the state government to have the former swimming pool amenities block at Tomaree Lodge upgraded and opened to the public.
"With the opening of the Tomaree Coastal Walk later this year and the future repurposing of the Tomaree Lodge, there will be significant increase in the appeal and patronage of the Tomaree Headland," Peter Clough, president of the Tomaree Headland Heritage Group, said.
"Whilst installation of the amenities block is not the main game, the opportunities are boundless for the future of the Tomaree Lodge.
"It is indeed a positive start and the beginning of a future for the Tomaree Lodge site which has world class potential inspired by and, under the stewardship, of the Port Stephens community."
An existing amenities block located at the entry to Tomaree Lodge, which has been been unused for many years, has been upgraded by site manager the Department of Justice and Communities (DCJ) and is expected to open on Friday, April 28.
It will be the only amenities block on the headland that sees more than 200,000 visitors per year.
"The NSW Government acknowledges the strong level of community interest in the Tomaree Lodge site," a DCJ spokesperson told the Examiner.
"The Department of Communities and Justice has completed repair works to the toilet block so it can be reopened for public use.
"In addition, DCJ has funded the footpath link from the carpark to the block."
It has long been a point of frustration that the closest toilet to the base of the headland, home to the popular Tomaree Head summit walk, other historical and scenic walks and access to Zenith Beach, was some 500 metres away at Shoal Bay Boat Ramp.
The lack of toilets came out as the number one issue visitors to the headland had with their experience at the site as part of a Tomaree Headland Heritage Group survey and comments volunteers received when manning on-site help desks during holiday periods in the past 12 months.
The opening of the toilet block has been a community-driven effort from the Tomaree Headland Heritage Group and Shoal Bay Community Association.
Association chairman Chris Bastic thanked the council and Port Stephens MP Kate Washington for their efforts in negotiating with DCJ to see the amenities reopened.
Port Stephens Council will be responsible for maintaining the amenities, Mayor Ryan Palmer said.
"We thank DCJ for working with the community and undertaking these works," he said.
"Council will be meeting with DCJ today (Thursday, April 27) to discuss the works and do a site safety inspection."
Ms Washington, the new Labor government's Minister for Disability Inclusion, thanked the two groups for their "strong advocacy" and the council for working with the government to achieve the outcome.
"This is a great result that I know will come as a big relief for locals and visitors alike," she said.
"I'm pleased to be a part of a government that's delivering common sense solutions for our community."
The loo opening comes as the Tomaree Head summit walk is closed to complete works on the $6.7 million Tomaree Coastal Walk. The popular walk will remain completely closed until June 2.
A journalist with 10 years experience, Ellie-Marie connects readers to the stories that matter in their communities. A Port Stephens-based news, sport and event writer and photographer with a passion for human interest features.
