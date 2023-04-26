The Maitland Saints continued their perfect start to the Black Diamond Cup season by accounting for competition new-comers Nelson Bay 81-39 on Saturday, April 22.
The Saints have won three games to open the season - they won two for the entire 2022 season.
In a sign of the growing depth at the club, Maitland had key players missing after a virus ran through the team earlier in the week.
Pat McMahon, Ben Stewart, Sam Jordan and Mitchell Greaves were all key-outs for the Saints.
In their absence 17-year-old Hamish Roy put in a best on ground performance playing at centre-half back.
The Saints were slow out of the blocks against the Marlins who have joined the Black Diamond Cup after taking out the Plate premiership in 2022.
Coach Dustin Spriggs said it took a while for his side to adapt to the wet conditions at Max McMahon Oval.
"I think they were up by a goal at quarter time...but we got just on top at half-time and the boys were pretty convincing in the second-half, it ended up being a pretty comfortable 40 point victory in the end," he said.
Spriggs praised some of the younger players who were able to step up in place of some of the missing key squad members.
"Hamish Roy was fantastic across the centre-half backline," he said.
"Nelson Bay put a strategy in place by putting players into the contest around the ground so we were happy with that, it allowed us to have a spare player behind the ball and that was Hamish for most of the day.
"He was sensational as half-back, he probably had 15 or 20 intercept possessions and again Jack Ellis at fullback, he just doesn't get beaten in a one-on-one contest.
"When we were under pressure at times, particularly in that first quarter, he just bodies up and wins it, usually against bigger guys."
The Saints take on Newcastle City in round four in their first away game of the season tomorrow night at Newcastle's No 1 Sportsground.
