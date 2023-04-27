Motorists are being advised of changed overnight traffic conditions along Nelson Bay Road at Salt Ash from Sunday.
The overnight works will progress the Nelson Bay Road upgrade from Williamtown to Bobs Farm.
To minimise the impact to motorists, work will be carried out at night from 6pm to 6am between Sunday, April 30 and Friday, May 5 to complete asphalting and line marking.
Lane closures, traffic control and a 40km/h reduced speed limit will be in place during work hours and may affect travel times. Short term stops may be required at times.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
