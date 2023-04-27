The Newcastle Knights will begin their NRLW title defence at home against St George Illawarra on Saturday, July 22.
The draw for the looming women's competition was released on Thursday, revealing Newcastle's complete list of 2023 fixtures.
The Knights take on newcomers North Queensland in round two, but the game is scheduled for Belmore Sports Ground.
The Cowboys are one of four new sides entering the NRLW this year. The others are the Sharks, Tigers and Raiders.
Fans only have to wait until round three for the grand final replay when the Knights travel to Parramatta to take on the Eels.
Four of Newcastle's five games at McDonald Jones Stadium will be played before NRL fixtures at the same venue.
There will be some clashes between NRLW and NRL games this season, but not involving both Newcastle teams.
The women will also play on a Thursday night for the first time this season with the Knights to take on the Tigers at Campbelltown in the final round.
Newcastle appear to be building a solid squad for their third NRLW campaign, having unveiled a number of key signings in recent weeks.
Fullback Tamika Upton shunned interest from Queensland clubs to commit to the Knights for the next five seasons.
From last year's premiership-winning squad, the Knights have lost at least Kirra Dibb, Emma Manzelmann (Cowboys), Romy Teitzel (Broncos), Bobbi Law (Dragons) and Millie Boyle (Roosters).
Round 1: Knights v Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium
Saturday July 22, 3.10pm
Round 2: Knights v Cowboys at Belmore Sports Ground
Sunday July 30, 12pm.
Round 3: Eels v Knights at CommBank Stadium
Sunday August 6, 12pm
Round 4: Knights v Titans at McDonald Jones Stadium
Sunday August 13, 1.50pm
Round 5: Knights v Broncos at McDonald Jones Stadium
Sunday August 20, 12pm
Round 6: Knights v Sharks at McDonald Jones Stadium
Sunday August 27, 1.50pm
Round 7: Raiders v Knights at GIO Stadium
Saturday September 2, 11.05am
Round 8: Knights v Roosters at McDonald Jones Stadium
Saturday September 9, 1.30pm
Round 9: Tigers v Knights at Campbelltown Sports Stadium
Thursday September 14, 7.45pm.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.