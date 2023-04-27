Port Stephens Examiner
NRLW draw 2023: Newcastle Knights to take on St George Illawarra at McDonald Jones Stadium in July 22 season-opener

MM
By Max McKinney
April 27 2023 - 1:00pm
Hannah Southwell returns for the Knights this year following a season-ending knee injury in 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Hannah Southwell returns for the Knights this year following a season-ending knee injury in 2022. Picture by Peter Lorimer

The Newcastle Knights will begin their NRLW title defence at home against St George Illawarra on Saturday, July 22.

