Port Stephens the state's third busiest boating rescue spot

Two hundred and six marine rescues were made in Port Stephens during the 2022/23 boating season, the third highest in the state.
Port Stephens came in third behind Botany Port Hacking with 262 rescues and Lake Macquarie with 465.
Marine Rescue NSW volunteers across the state were involved in a record 3263 rescue missions this boating season, from October 1, 2022 to April 25, 2023.
This season's figure was an increase of 1.3 per cent on the previous record set during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020/21, while emergency missions increased by 7 per cent to 897.
Marine Rescue NSW commissioner Alex Barrell said volunteer crews returned 7472 boaters to shore during the season.
"It's been a really busy summer for our members and we have seen a consistent theme across a lot of our rescues," he said.
"We continue to see a lot of boaters running out of petrol, experiencing mechanical and engine failure and our message to boaters is to continue to check your equipment, make sure your boat is in good working order before you head out and importantly always check the weather conditions."
One of the more prominent rescues the Marine Rescue units of Port Stephens and Lemon Tree Passage were involved with this season was plucking 18 dragon boat paddlers from the water.
On February 4, Port Stephens Marine Rescue received a mayday call from a member of the public that a dragon boat had overturned near Soldiers Point.
Boats from the units responded immediately and were able to quickly extract the 18 people from the water. No one was injured.
Of the rescues across NSW in the 22/23 boating season, 57 per cent of them were for engine problems, flat batteries or fuel issues.
Marine Rescue NSW also saw a large increase in the number of boaters Logging On with the service.
Mr Barrell said 48,379 Log Ons were recorded over the boating season.
"On the back of our Marine Rescue crews being really busy this summer it's been great to see more boaters Log On with Marine Rescue," he said.
"We've seen an increase of around 20 per cent of boaters Logging On over VHF marine radio or through the Marine Rescue app.
"It's really important that any boater that goes out and about particularly in the offshore environment takes the opportunity to Log On with Marine Rescue and that's whether it's over the VHF marine radio or through our free Marine Rescue app.
"The fact that you Log On and that Marine Rescue is tracking your voyage means that if you don't return as planned rescue services will start looking for you."
Marine Rescue NSW radio operators managed 156,244 radio calls over the season, with a large portion answered by the Marine Rescue Sydney State Communications Centre.
Fifty-three of those calls were Maydays where lives were in imminent danger while 44 Pan Pans were received from boaters in an urgent but non-life threatening situation.
Mr Barrell praised the work of volunteers across Marine Rescue's 46 units who played an important role of keeping boaters in NSW safe.
Of all activities being undertaken during the season's 3263 rescue missions, 46 per cent involved boaters either fishing or cruising.
"We're so lucky have great waterways in NSW, we love seeing boaters out there and enjoying them. We just ask that they continue to do it safely, focus on safety, focus on the weather conditions and enjoy our great waterways," Mr Barrell said.
