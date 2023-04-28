Port Stephens Examiner
Port Stephens the state's third busiest boating rescue spot

April 29 2023 - 6:00am
Port Stephens was the state's third busiest boating rescue location in the 2022/23 boating season.
Two hundred and six marine rescues were made in Port Stephens during the 2022/23 boating season, the third highest in the state.

