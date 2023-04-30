Port Stephens Examiner
Newcastle Music Festival 2023 program features 15 concerts

May 1 2023 - 9:05am
Deborah Conway and Willy Zygier in Concert. Christ Church Cathedral, 7.30pm, Saturday, August 19.
The 2023 Newcastle Music Festival program was announced this week, packed with great concerts, representing many musical styles, and performed by fine artists from Newcastle, Sydney and interstate.

